Here’s what not to miss on the art, wellness and hospitality front in Miami this year.

Art

Audemars Piguet returns to the Miami Beach oceanfront to present Albedo, a large-scale temporary installation by Tomás Saraceno for Aerocene. Using reflective umbrellas, the artist has created a sundial, which will harness solar energy to power Aerocene’s aerosolar sculpture. Solar activities throughout the week include community solar cooking with female-led culinary incubator Wynwood Yard, which will offer visitors bites from a sustainable menu of local ingredients.

Zoe Buckman is unveiling “He Calls This Talk Banter” at The Standard Spa, Miami Beach. The work speaks to domestic violence, inspired by statements the artist has encountered in the past year related to sexual violence, bleeding and BDSM. The series also examines a lack of accountability and apathy around violence toward women. A portion of proceeds from the sale of her neon works in the series will be donated to Miami’s Roxcy Bolton Rape Treatment Center.

Here’s a new perspective on Young Thug: “Young Thug as Paintings.” The musical artist has been reimagined by Netherlands-based visual artist Hajar Benjida in the context of historical works of art. The exhibit will be on view at satellite art fair Scope Dec. 4 through 9.

Fab 5 Freddy will be taking to the Nautilus Hotel for an event with Bill Powers and Harper’s Books. The New York legend will have new and recent works on view, with subjects including boxer Jack Johnson, Bruce Lee and Blaxploitation star Jim Kelly. While you’re at the Nautilus, check out Louise Bonnet’s “The Cyclops” on display at the bottom of the hotel’s pool.

Byredo is opening its first store in Miami, for all of your sensory desires.

Fitness and Wellness

In between all the browsing (and partying), Art Basel Miami Beach offers some moments of reprieve. Activewear brand Zella is partnering with The Surf Lodge (popping up this year at The Confidante Miami Beach), for an experiential “Zella Wellness Series,” powered by Equinox, which will offer daily cardio kickboxing, boot camp and yoga. Afterward those so inclined can take in the “Zella Lounge” for Caudalie facials and Whispering Angel rosé. Also at The Confidante, lifestyle brand Glacce will be offering mini crystal treatments and crystal-infused elixirs.



Over at the 1 Hotel, guests can enjoy workouts by Fithouse, Fhitting Room, Basel Ready by Anthony, and Equinox x Outdoor Voices. And New York’s beloved Chillhouse is partnering with the Nauti Grind Café Wednesday through Friday for manicures and other spa services. A complimentary manicure is offered with every purchase.

Food and Clubs

On the hospitality front, TriBeCa’s Primo’s is popping up at soon-to-open Miami cocktail lounge Sophie’s. New cocktail bar and restaurant Jaguar Sun in X Miami will be worth checking out if one finds themselves in Downtown Miami; the kitchen is run by a Momofuku alum and the drinks done by Will Thompson, named as one of the country’s best new mixologists by Food & Wine Magazine. Another new hot spot is Cuban restaurant and bar Caña, located in the Hyatt Centric Brickell Miami inside Panorama Tower, Florida’s tallest building.

Clubwise (this is Miami we’re talking about, after all), The Blond is popping up at Rec Room for the weekend, beginning Thursday. 1 Oak is partnering with Rockwell for the fourth time, bringing performances by Rick Ro$$ and Gucci Mane.