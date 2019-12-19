Montana, France, MoMA: here is where the fashionable and famous are spending their holidays.

Naomi Watts: “It looks like I’m going back to Australia. We’ll see though, fingers crossed. Things can change.”

Laura Dern: “Around the holidays, I always go to MoMA — and that’s the truth.”

Stella McCartney: “Family.”

Maggie Rogers: “I will be at my family’s house in Maryland.”

Rainey Qualley: “We usually go to Montana every year for Christmas. My brother lives out there and we all lived there when I was younger, and it’s kind of idyllic for Christmas as far as snow and isolation. But I think I’m actually gonna have Christmas in Los Angeles. I’ve lived in L.A. now for, like, six years and I’ve never had Christmas there.”

Heidi Gardner: “I’m going back home. I’m from Kansas City so I’m going to go there, spend it with my family. We make a cheese corn casserole that I’m really excited to make with my grandma.”

Lily-Rose Depp: “Going home [to France] to be with family.”

Tory Burch: “Going to Antigua with my kids.”

Gabriela Hearst: “I think I’ve done enough traveling, but there are some rumors in the family about us going somewhere — my children are rebelling.”

Kelvin Harrison Jr.: “I’m going to go home to New Orleans and see my family, maybe go hang out with my buddies — and eat.”

Georgina Bloomberg: “I’ll be here [in New York], we do Christmas in New York with family and then we head to Vail, Colo., for a few days to ski. Then New Years back in New York; I like to start out my New Year in New York. It makes me feel better about the year.”