We asked this season’s front-row faces for their book recommendations during New York Fashion Week.

Emma Roberts: “‘Bad Blood,’ I’m reading right now. I’m so obsessed — I’m already almost done and I only started it four days ago. I’ve been canceling plans, I have been shushing everyone in the vicinity because I need to finish this book.”

Sadie Sink: “I’m a little late to this, but I read ‘Bossypants’ by Tina Fey. That was so funny, I read it in probably two days.”

Carine Roitfeld: “Usually, I go back to my classics always — I love Russian literature like Dostoyevsky. But there is one [author] that is special to me as a French girl, it’s Françoise Sagan. She is an icon of French culture and literature. She was so modern for her time, she’s such a Parisienne. And I don’t know why I waited to be my age to discover her books, I discovered them late, but it was a great discovery. I bought them a lot because they’re very small, so I took two or three to travel, and now I’m totally addicted to reading and I bought all of them.”

KiKi Layne: “I’m not finished, but I’m reading ‘Becoming,’ Michelle Obama’s book.”

Diane von Furstenberg: “I’m reading right now a biography on Frederick Douglass. Very serious, but very interesting because I knew nothing about him. And, no! The most interesting thing is I started to read with audiobooks and Michelle Obama’s ‘Becoming’ was the first one.

Dascha Polanco: “I’m reading a spiritual book. I’m into a lot of spiritual stuff right now, at this stage in my life.”

Julia Garner: “A self-help book: ‘You’re a Badass.’ Honestly, if I’m going to read a book, I’m going to read a self-help book. And it’s good for psychology, too, for my work.”

Maggie Gyllenhaal: “I loved ‘Lincoln in the Bardo,’ by George Saunders. Not his newest book, but the one before that. I was crying, standing up reading that in a crowded rush-hour subway, weeping. I loved that.”