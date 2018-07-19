Dakota Fanning, Lili Reinhart, and Sienna Miller

Fanning and Miller by Stephane Feugere; Reinhart by Chelsea Lauren



Nina Garcia: “With Tom Wolfe just passing, that was a hard one. I was like, ‘I need to reread those books,’ I need to go back and read ‘Bonfire of the Vanities.’ He was such an incredible author and had such pointed points of view on everything. I even thought we need a white suit story. We need a tribute to this man, who was such a dandy and such a legend.”

Dakota Fanning: “I have ‘The Female Persuasion’ on my bedside table.”

Katie Holmes: “I love ‘Kudos’ by Rachel Cusk that just came out.”

Sienna Miller: “‘Middlemarch’ by Mary Ann Evans [aka George Eliot]. It will probably take me about the summer to get through ‘Middlemarch.’ It’s on a lot of great authors’ must-reads.”

Lili Reinhart: “Lolita.”

Gabriela Hearst: “I just finished the Walter Isaacson Leonardo Da Vinci biography, which I highly recommend.”

Diane Lane: “I’m reading scripts.”

Lauren Bush Lauren: “I started ‘An American Marriage,’ it’s good — so far, so good.”

David Lauren: “‘East of Eden.’ I’m about to start it. She [Lauren Bush Lauren] just finished it. And then I gotta watch the James Dean film as soon as I finish the book.”

January Jones: “I just finished ‘Eleanor Oliphant Is Completely Fine’ and I read ‘The Boy Who Knew Too Much.’ I’m reading Matt Weiner’s book – it’s kind of noir. I’ve been reading a lot of stuff on Reese Witherspoon’s book list. She has good picks. I read a lot. I have to read myself to sleep too.”

Ashley Madekwe: “Just finished reading a really interesting book with ‘The Perfect Mother’ that Kerry Washington had picked up and is making into a script. I’m always interested in seeing what women find interesting about books that they want to turn into scripts so I started reading that. It was a good murder mystery page-turner.”

Kate Young: “‘The Female Persuasion’ by Meg Wolitzer. I’m dying to read ‘The Pisces’ by Melissa Broder. And ‘Girls Burn Brighter’ is the other book I’ll be reading.”

