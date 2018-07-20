Maria Grazia Chiuri: “I’m very lucky because I have a family house in Cilento and also a little apartment in Ponza — so I know that in any case I can go there, and I don’t need to plan anything.”

Stella McCartney: “I’m going to reengage and reconnect with my family. I’ll be going between Europe and America. My ideal holiday destination? Planet Earth? I’m pretty happy anywhere. [My travel plans are] with my family in England picking sweet peas and roses.”

Jonathan Anderson: “I like cold — and hot, so I’m doing two weeks in Norfolk [England] and then Ibiza.”

Thom Browne: “Andrew [Bolton] and I go to Como every August and stay at a hotel on the lake. But I also like being home in New York in the summer.”

Paul Smith: “I have a home in Italy near Lucca, which I’ve owned for over 30 years. That’s what it is for me.”

Marcelo Burlon: “Ibiza, in the North…out of the clubs and all the mess to the north of Ibiza.”

Kate Young: “I’m going to Rome, Tuscany and the coast of Italy at the end of the month. I’m so excited. I’ve never been to Rome. It just sounds so nice and I really want to go to Tuscany; a friend of mine is opening a bed and breakfast there.”

Lazaro Hernandez: “We have a farm up in the Berkshires that we spend a lot of time at. We could spend a whole summer out there — that’s happened. You are in your own space. Friends coming over here and there, kicking them out sometimes. Just being home. That’s for us the most ideal.”

Rick Owens: “I am always on the Lido beach in Venice, where Nijinsky danced and Diaghilev died…”

Tommy Hilfiger: “Dee [Ocleppo] and I spend the summer in Europe on our boat. We really love Italy and Greece, especially Capri and Mykonos.”

Emmy Rossum: “We were just in Jackson Hole and it was heaven. We went whitewater rafting. It’s like Aspen but not fancy, just all the mountains and rivers and clean air. There’s a bar in town called Million Dollar Cowboy Bar where instead of seats, there are cowboy saddles. And you line dance with the local guys because your husband doesn’t know how.”

Emilia Clarke: “Plan number one is sleeping, for a really long time. Plan number two is going to a hot place to sleep again.”

Renzo Rosso: “Every year I take a month off, the whole month of August. I don’t go to the office at all. I always organize the holidays this way: the first 10 days I make a cultural trip, which means discovering places and countries I don’t know, countries where there’s something I can learn to understand their history, habits and tradition. After that I normally spend from 12 to 15 days sailing and the very last days I go to a detox center in order to get fit before going back to work. This year, I’ll first go to North Korea and Mongolia and then I’ll do a boat trip to reach the Greek islands of Symi and Mykonos and then I’ll go to a detox center. ”

Jose Neves: “I’m going to try to spend some time in Comporta, in my home country of Portugal. It’s the Hamptons of Portugal. I’m going to keep it simple.”

Hailey Baldwin: “Just working, honestly. Summer is the time I get to unwind and travel without it being for work and get to go spend time with my family and my friends, so I kind of just plan on doing that.”

Michelle Smith: “I’m designing costumes for a new ballet coming up with Ashley Bouder, the Ashley Bouder Project…hopefully a little vacation in there, too, we’ll see.”

Katie Holmes: “Going to go home to Ohio and Michigan for a big family weekend. We’re going to be on a lake and going boating and swimming and that’s the best.”

Paul Andrew: “I’m planning to be back in Patmos in Greece in August for perhaps three weeks this time.”

Inès de la Fressange: “I have a house in Provence. Now Provence is very trendy because Gucci did their cruise presentation there so I guess now all the American people are going to go there. I’m very French — I do holidays with family, friends, children, dogs — and siestas.”

Sienna Miller: “I’m going back to England and then I’m going to Italy and Spain and France, on holiday. The European jaunt that English people go on.”

Jourdan Dunn: “I’m planning on a trip for my birthday to Grenada and then the rest of the summer I just bought a new house in London, so I want to enjoy it and have barbecues and dinner parties and be in London and enjoy that.”

Bonnie Young: “We are going to Vancouver and Alaska.”

Carly Cushnie: “I’m going back home to London for a little bit and also to Portugal for a little bit as well.”

Rebecca Minkoff: “I’m going to Greece. We’re going on a chartered boat with five people.”