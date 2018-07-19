Josephine Skriver: “Honestly it’s just the vibe. My family comes over, so I get to re-fall in love with New York City every summer.”

Hailey Baldwin: “Summer in New York City, honestly, can be a little much because it’s so hot here. I love being able to go out east, go out to the Hamptons. That’s my favorite part about the summer.”

Martha Hunt: “One, everyone is just in a better mood, because they’re not frozen. And also, there is an energy and spirit in the air, that’s just a bit more sensual and fun.”

Dakota Fanning: “The ability to sit outside and have dinner. I feel like during the winter no one goes out, no one just meets up for a casual dinner on a Wednesday to catch up because it’s such an event to just walk outside the door. So I think the spontaneity comes back a little more in the spring and summer.”

Nina Garcia: “People are freer. I get to cross the park and walk to work…it’s really lovely. And people are just friendly, cooler. Even in the rain, everybody is out.”

Katie Holmes: “The ice cream trucks.”