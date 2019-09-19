It’s never too early to start the planning.

Shameik Moore: “‘Worth the Risk.’ That’s the name of the project I’m shooting in Atlanta that I’m directing. The question is, what is worth the risk? Am I worth the risk? Was it worth the risk? Is this world, every decision made, worth it?”

Barbie Ferreira: “Oh my god. ‘Bratty Girl.’”

G-Eazy: “‘These Things Happened.’ It’s all happened.”

Offset: “‘Gold.’”

Lucy Liu: “I have no idea, I’m not dead yet.”

Janet Mock: “I have two already, so ‘Redefining Realness’ — which I’m actually adapting as a feature right now.”

Bretman Rock: “That is a hard f–king question. I would say ‘Pretty in Everything.’ Because I feel like I look cute in everything.”

Justine Skye: “‘Things That I Want My Grandkids to Remember.’”

A$AP Ferg: “‘He Did It His Way.’ Like Frank Sinatra, for sure. King of New York s–t.”