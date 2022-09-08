×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: September 8, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: CFDA Will Mark 60 Years via Metaverse Exhibit, NFTs

Business

EXCLUSIVE CEO Talks: Fabrizio Cardinali Maps Out Strategy for Etro’s New Phase

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Gucci to Stage Cosmogonie Show in Seoul in November

Audemars Piguet Celebrates 50th Anniversary of Royal Oak Watch in New Book


The 292-page tome explores the Royal Oak’s inception and continued cultural relevance over its half-century existence.

The Royal Oak 'Jumbo' Extra-Thin Only
The Royal Oak "Jumbo" Extra-Thin Only Watch Unique Piece, the last Model 15202 powered by the Calibre 2121, the thinnest automatic movement with central rotor and date indication of its time, first introduced on the Royal Oak in 1972. Denis Hayoun/Courtesy of Assouline

MARKING TIME: In honor of the 50th anniversary of the Royal Oak, Swiss watchmaker Audemars Piguet is exploring its inception and continued cultural impact in a coffee-table book published by Assouline.

Written by journalist Bill Prince, “Royal Oak: From Iconoclast to Icon” includes 400 illustrations retracing the watch’s conception and the cultural environment that gave rise to it, alongside new archival material uncovered by the Swiss watchmaker’s patrimony department.

The 292-page volume also explores the continued impact of an object described in the foreword by chairwoman Jasmine Audemars and chief executive officer François-Henry Bennahmias as “a canvas of design innovation” since its creation and “a cultural artifact well beyond watchmaking, an object of permanence in a world of obsolescence.”

Related Galleries

First released in 1972, the Royal Oak was imagined by legendary watch designer Gérald Genta, who had been tasked by then-managing director Georges Golay to create “a steel watch that hadn’t been done before.”

This octagonal design Genta later described as “the masterpiece of [his] career crafted by the Le Brassus artisans” and “the magical fulfilment of a childhood dream” was initially met with industry skepticism that turned to critical and commercial success.

The 292-page “Royal Oak: From Iconoclast to Icon” book comes out on Sept. 8 in English.

Chronicled throughout the book is the Royal Oak’s evolution and continued appeal throughout the decades, peppered with quotes, including a note from Karl Lagerfeld, who wrote in 2002 that although he collected other timepieces, he always came back to his “good old Royal Oak” purchased the year of its launch.

Its final chapter focuses on portraits of the “Generation Royal Oak,” a cohort said to exemplify the watch’s boundary-breaking spirit that includes Elle Macpherson, Serena Williams, comedian Kevin Hart, British-American DJ Mark Ronson, and musician and Ambush cofounder Verbal.

Priced at 250 euros or $250, “Royal Oak: From Iconoclast to Icon” will be released in English on Friday, with versions in six languages including French and Japanese to follow.

Audemars Piguet Marks 50th Anniversary of

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Audemars Piguet Marks 50th Anniversary of

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Audemars Piguet Marks 50th Anniversary of

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Audemars Piguet Marks 50th Anniversary of

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Audemars Piguet Marks 50th Anniversary of

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Audemars Piguet Marks 50th Anniversary of

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Audemars Piguet Marks 50th Anniversary of

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Audemars Piguet Marks 50th Anniversary of

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Audemars Piguet Marks 50th Anniversary of

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Audemars Piguet Marks 50th Anniversary of

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Audemars Piguet Marks 50th Anniversary of

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Audemars Piguet Marks 50th Anniversary of

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Audemars Piguet Marks 50th Anniversary of

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Audemars Piguet Marks 50th Anniversary of

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Audemars Piguet Marks 50th Anniversary of

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Audemars Piguet Marks 50th Anniversary of

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Audemars Piguet Marks 50th Anniversary of

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Audemars Piguet Marks 50th Anniversary of

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Audemars Piguet Marks 50th Anniversary of

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Audemars Piguet Marks 50th Anniversary of

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Audemars Piguet Marks 50th Anniversary of

Hot Summer Bags

Audemars Piguet Marks 50th Anniversary of

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Audemars Piguet Marks 50th Anniversary of

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Audemars Piguet Marks 50th Anniversary of

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Audemars Piguet Marks 50th Anniversary of

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Audemars Piguet Marks 50th Anniversary of

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Audemars Piguet Marks 50th Anniversary of

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Audemars Piguet Marks 50th Anniversary of

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Audemars Piguet Marks 50th Anniversary of

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Audemars Piguet Marks 50th Anniversary of

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Audemars Piguet Marks 50th Anniversary of

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Audemars Piguet Marks 50th Anniversary of

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Audemars Piguet Marks 50th Anniversary of

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Audemars Piguet Marks 50th Anniversary of

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Audemars Piguet Marks 50th Anniversary of

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Audemars Piguet Marks 50th Anniversary of

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Audemars Piguet Marks 50th Anniversary of

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Audemars Piguet Marks 50th Anniversary of

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Audemars Piguet Marks 50th Anniversary of

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Audemars Piguet Marks 50th Anniversary of

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Audemars Piguet Marks 50th Anniversary of

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Audemars Piguet Marks 50th Anniversary of

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Audemars Piguet Marks 50th Anniversary of

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Audemars Piguet Marks 50th Anniversary of

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Audemars Piguet Marks 50th Anniversary of

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Audemars Piguet Marks 50th Anniversary of

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Audemars Piguet Marks 50th Anniversary of

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad