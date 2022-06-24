×
WWD Report Card: Fashion for the King

Breaking down Austin Butler's best "Elvis" press tour looks.

By
Leigh Nordstrom, Alex Badia
Austin Butler's Best 'Elvis' Looks:

A look at Austin Butler's "Elvis" press tour outfits.

The gray suit with peak lapels, strong shoulder and high-waisted pants has the ideal blend of glamour and retro mood that’s fit for rock ‘n’ roll. The tousled beach-like waves are a tad affected; a shorter haircut would’ve been better, as this hair is a little Blanche Devereaux. It makes the effort a little cheesy.

Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP

This modern take on eveningwear is definitely appealing. The white blazer fits him like a glove while the black boots and tank top give him a very edgy flair. Again, his dedication to blow drying is definitely paying off. We can get behind it as he’s obviously channeling Elvis with the hair.

Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

The ’50s retro spread collar shirt is very much on trend. He seems to favor high-waisted pants with a bit of flair, and they totally work for him. The combination of the white shirt and the pants with the boot are elevated casual pieces that really work. And when you add a Wayfarer, the result is perfection.

Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

He obviously has a good tailor. The double-breasted tuxedo fits him perfectly but the bowtie is likely a clip-on, where he loses points. He’s giving off a bit of a vampire vibe — once Elvis is behind him, he could easily audition for a glam vampire role.

Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP

He looks like the nephew of Tom Ford in this denim look. This is a very elegant way of doing casual denim. While the combination of denim and structured blazer is a favorite of ours, the result feels a little precious and planned. He needs a touch of roughness; everything is a bit too pressed.

AP Photo/Chris Pizzello

The bedazzled blazer, silk black shirt and loose black pants are the perfect combination for an Elvis impersonator. He’s definitely Vegas ready.

Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

The ’70s take on formal tailoring feels a little out of step with the Elvis time period. We would love a touch of ’50s, a touch of rhinestones or a tight leather pant: all those are Elvis classics, and happen to be in fashion today.

Courtesy of Gucci
