A look at the best glam moments from this year’s BAFTA awards.

It is a good concept to have a tuxedo inspired by a belted smoking robe. But the overall effort looks a little bit constricted with the turtleneck and fitted pants. A looser silhouette would’ve had a better result.

We’re always interested in pushing the boundaries of creative black tie. He succeeds in putting new life into an all-white tuxedo suit without making it look too bridal. The double-layered blazer feels modern while the tuxedo pant with black stripe and open hem gives it a sporty flair.

Asymmetric constructions are definitely trending. In this case, the exaggerated puff shoulder sleeve positively enhances the visual effect and adds a touch of dark glamour.

He looks perfect in this cropped Thom Browne suit with skinny tie and pocket square and chunky shoes. Give him a briefcase and he would fit right into a Nickelodeon version of “Mad Men.”

As much as we love a red carpet, this looks unbelievably cool as a digital fashion moment. The bright red coat, electric blue suit and patterned turtleneck create a great colorblocking effect that feels impactful and new.

The inverted cleavage floral jacket is a very interesting way to add a touch of sensuality to the effort, yet the bubble draped pant keeps things very traditional, resulting in a unique evening concept.

There is nothing wrong with this minimal approach to eveningwear, yet it comes across a bit dull when compared to the more colorful, inventive men’s wear we’ve seen so far this awards season.

This is an ideal dress for a young Hollywood fashion starlet. Bakalova looks like a princess ready to have a good time in this colorful yet ethereal ballgown. The sleek hair and dark lip show more of a rock ‘n’ roll side.