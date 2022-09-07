Bergdorf Goodman Launching Designer Cocktail Program for NYFW

This fashion week, Bergdorf Goodman is toasting New York designers through a limited-time cocktail collaboration. The retailer paired six designers with mixologists from Temple Bar to create new cocktails that riff on the designers’ favorite drinks. The menu, which includes offerings from Sergio Hudson, Christopher John Rogers, Michael Kors, Studio 189, Wes Gordon, and Puppets and Puppets, is available at BG Restaurant and Goodman’s Bar today through Sept. 14.

No time to stop by this week? Here’s how to recreate the drinks at home post-NYFW. Cheers!

Studio 189’s “Rose Valentina”

1 shiso leaf

2 dashes orange blossom water

0.5 oz lemon juice

0.25 oz ginger syrup

0.25 oz umeshu (Japanese plum wine)

0.5 oz blanc vermouth

1oz Japanese whisky

Method: Shake, strain, top w/ Rosé Champagne

Glassware: Champagne flute

Garnish: Dried rosebuds

Origin: Michael Timmons, Temple Bar, New York

Christopher John Rogers’ “The CJR”

1 oz lime juice

0.75 oz lemongrass syrup

0.75 oz dry vermouth

1.5 oz mezcal

Pinch of salt

Method: Whip shake with 1 cube or pebble ice, strain, top with soda (~1 oz)

Glassware: Highball/Collins with ice

Garnish: Fancy lime zest

Origin: Keyla Leon, Temple Bar, New York

Puppets and Puppets’ “Dirty Tini”

0.5 oz fino sherry

0.5 oz olive brine

2 oz vodka

Method: Stirred

Glassware: Coupe

Garnish: Lemon twist, skewered mixed olive trio (e.g. kalamata, cerignola…)

Origin: Toby Medlyn, Temple Bar, New York

Sergio Hudson’s “The Hudson Chiller”

3 slices cucumber

1 whole strawberry

0.75 oz lemon

0.75 oz simple syrup

1 oz Sfumato Amaro

1 oz Tequila reposado

Method: Muddle cucumber and strawberry, shake with remaining ingredients, strain, top with soda water.

Glassware: Highball glass with ice

Garnish: Skewered strawberry and cucumber

Origin: Demi Park, Temple Bar, New York

Wes Gordon’s “Herrera Marigold”

1 oz lime juice

0.75 oz honey

0.5 oz Suze Gentian

1.5 oz Tequila Blanco

Method: Shake, strain, top with soda.

Glassware: Double rocks

Garnish: Half of an orange slice lightly dusted with cayenne pepper

Origin: Gavin Koehn, Temple Bar, New York

Michael Kors’ “Kors Krush”

3 basil leaves

0.75 oz lemon juice

0.75 oz simple syrup

2 oz Ketel One Peach & Orange Blossom Vodka

Method: Lightly muddle basil leaves in rocks glass. Add wet ingredients, add crushed ice, quick swizzle, top with crushed ice.

Glassware: Double rocks

Garnish: Basil leaves, dehydrated peach ring

Origin: Samantha Casuga, Temple Bar, New York