Bergdorf Goodman Launching Designer Cocktail Program for NYFW

Here are a few of the drinks that will be on offer — and how to recreate them at home.

Bergdorf Goodman's designer cocktail program.
Bergdorf Goodman's designer cocktail program. Courtesy

This fashion week, Bergdorf Goodman is toasting New York designers through a limited-time cocktail collaboration. The retailer paired six designers with mixologists from Temple Bar to create new cocktails that riff on the designers’ favorite drinks. The menu, which includes offerings from Sergio Hudson, Christopher John Rogers, Michael Kors, Studio 189, Wes Gordon, and Puppets and Puppets, is available at BG Restaurant and Goodman’s Bar today through Sept. 14.

No time to stop by this week? Here’s how to recreate the drinks at home post-NYFW. Cheers!

Studio 189’s “Rose Valentina”
1 shiso leaf
2 dashes orange blossom water
0.5 oz lemon juice
0.25 oz ginger syrup
0.25 oz umeshu (Japanese plum wine)
0.5 oz blanc vermouth
1oz Japanese whisky

Method: Shake, strain, top w/ Rosé Champagne
Glassware: Champagne flute
Garnish: Dried rosebuds
Origin: Michael Timmons, Temple Bar, New York

Christopher John Rogers’ “The CJR”
1 oz lime juice
0.75 oz lemongrass syrup
0.75 oz dry vermouth
1.5 oz mezcal
Pinch of salt 

Method: Whip shake with 1 cube or pebble ice, strain, top with soda (~1 oz)
Glassware: Highball/Collins with ice 
Garnish: Fancy lime zest
Origin: Keyla Leon, Temple Bar, New York

Puppets and Puppets’ “Dirty Tini”
0.5 oz fino sherry
0.5 oz olive brine
2 oz vodka

Method: Stirred
Glassware: Coupe
Garnish: Lemon twist, skewered mixed olive trio (e.g. kalamata, cerignola…)
Origin: Toby Medlyn, Temple Bar, New York

Sergio Hudson’s “The Hudson Chiller”
3 slices cucumber
1 whole strawberry
0.75 oz lemon
0.75 oz simple syrup
1 oz Sfumato Amaro
1 oz Tequila reposado

Method: Muddle cucumber and strawberry, shake with remaining ingredients, strain, top with soda water.
Glassware: Highball glass with ice
Garnish: Skewered strawberry and cucumber
Origin: Demi Park, Temple Bar, New York

Wes Gordon’s “Herrera Marigold”
1 oz lime juice
0.75 oz honey
0.5 oz Suze Gentian
1.5 oz Tequila Blanco

Method: Shake, strain, top with soda.
Glassware: Double rocks
Garnish: Half of an orange slice lightly dusted with cayenne pepper
Origin: Gavin Koehn, Temple Bar, New York

Michael Kors’ “Kors Krush”
3 basil leaves
0.75 oz lemon juice
0.75 oz simple syrup
2 oz Ketel One Peach & Orange Blossom Vodka

Method: Lightly muddle basil leaves in rocks glass. Add wet ingredients, add crushed ice, quick swizzle, top with crushed ice.
Glassware: Double rocks
Garnish: Basil leaves, dehydrated peach ring 
Origin: Samantha Casuga, Temple Bar, New York

The Kors Krush at BG Restaurant and Goodman's Bar.
