×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday’s Digital Daily: May 19, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Giorgio Armani to Hold One Night Only Show Event During Venice Film Festival

Business

The Consumer Mystery: How Retail Copes in an Uncertain World

Fashion

King Charles III Honors Labrum London With Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design

Beyoncé’s Best Fashion Looks From the “Renaissance” World Tour

A look at the major custom fashion moments Beyoncé has debuted on tour so far.

By
Leigh Nordstrom, Alex Badia
Plus Icon
Beyoncé performs onstage during the opening night of the “RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR” at Friends Arena on May 10, 2023 in Stockholm, Sweden.
Beyoncé performs onstage during the opening night of the “RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR” at Friends Arena on May 10, 2023 in Stockholm, Sweden. Getty Images for Parkwood

Inspired by an Alexander McQueen fall 2023 runway look, this heavily — and heavenly — beaded jumpsuit is equally heritage McQueen and disco-galactic performance wear. The shoulder details and panniers elevate the effort with couture flair. 

Here’s another example of the fashion knowledge Beyoncé’s stylist Shiona Turini is bringing to the tour. This Courrèges bodysuit, also inspired by the brand’s fall collection, is giving “Barbarella” vibes — what’s not to love about a futuristic retro mood? The cool touch: having a mismatched black glove.

The glam disco diva continues here with this metallic coat and matching bodysuit by David Koma. The statement earrings might not be the best to dance in, but they make for an incredible diva entrance. And there is nothing like a pair of killer boots to finish the look. 

Beyoncé is no stranger to the naked dress, and her collaboration with Jonathan Anderson for Loewe takes the concept and makes it humorous, yet sexy. The black multiglove hand designs also act as dance moves from invisible backup dancers. The result is perfection. 

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Beyoncé's Best Fashion Looks From the 'Renaissance' World Tour

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Beyoncé's Best Fashion Looks From the 'Renaissance' World Tour

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Beyoncé's Best Fashion Looks From the 'Renaissance' World Tour

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Beyoncé's Best Fashion Looks From the 'Renaissance' World Tour

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Beyoncé's Best Fashion Looks From the 'Renaissance' World Tour

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Beyoncé's Best Fashion Looks From the 'Renaissance' World Tour

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Beyoncé's Best Fashion Looks From the 'Renaissance' World Tour

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Beyoncé's Best Fashion Looks From the 'Renaissance' World Tour

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Beyoncé's Best Fashion Looks From the 'Renaissance' World Tour

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Beyoncé's Best Fashion Looks From the 'Renaissance' World Tour

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Beyoncé's Best Fashion Looks From the 'Renaissance' World Tour

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Beyoncé's Best Fashion Looks From the 'Renaissance' World Tour

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Beyoncé's Best Fashion Looks From the 'Renaissance' World Tour

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Beyoncé's Best Fashion Looks From the 'Renaissance' World Tour

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Beyoncé's Best Fashion Looks From the 'Renaissance' World Tour

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Beyoncé's Best Fashion Looks From the 'Renaissance' World Tour

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Beyoncé's Best Fashion Looks From the 'Renaissance' World Tour

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Beyoncé's Best Fashion Looks From the 'Renaissance' World Tour

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Beyoncé's Best Fashion Looks From the 'Renaissance' World Tour

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Beyoncé's Best Fashion Looks From the 'Renaissance' World Tour

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Beyoncé's Best Fashion Looks From the 'Renaissance' World Tour

Hot Summer Bags

Beyoncé's Best Fashion Looks From the 'Renaissance' World Tour

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Beyoncé's Best Fashion Looks From the 'Renaissance' World Tour

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Beyoncé's Best Fashion Looks From the 'Renaissance' World Tour

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Beyoncé's Best Fashion Looks From the 'Renaissance' World Tour

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Beyoncé's Best Fashion Looks From the 'Renaissance' World Tour

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Beyoncé's Best Fashion Looks From the 'Renaissance' World Tour

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Beyoncé's Best Fashion Looks From the 'Renaissance' World Tour

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Beyoncé's Best Fashion Looks From the 'Renaissance' World Tour

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Beyoncé's Best Fashion Looks From the 'Renaissance' World Tour

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Beyoncé's Best Fashion Looks From the 'Renaissance' World Tour

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Beyoncé's Best Fashion Looks From the 'Renaissance' World Tour

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Beyoncé's Best Fashion Looks From the 'Renaissance' World Tour

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Beyoncé's Best Fashion Looks From the 'Renaissance' World Tour

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Beyoncé's Best Fashion Looks From the 'Renaissance' World Tour

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Beyoncé's Best Fashion Looks From the 'Renaissance' World Tour

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Beyoncé's Best Fashion Looks From the 'Renaissance' World Tour

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Beyoncé's Best Fashion Looks From the 'Renaissance' World Tour

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Beyoncé's Best Fashion Looks From the 'Renaissance' World Tour

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Beyoncé's Best Fashion Looks From the 'Renaissance' World Tour

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Beyoncé's Best Fashion Looks From the 'Renaissance' World Tour

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad