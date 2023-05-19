Beyoncé’s Best Fashion Looks From the “Renaissance” World Tour

Inspired by an Alexander McQueen fall 2023 runway look, this heavily — and heavenly — beaded jumpsuit is equally heritage McQueen and disco-galactic performance wear. The shoulder details and panniers elevate the effort with couture flair.

Here’s another example of the fashion knowledge Beyoncé’s stylist Shiona Turini is bringing to the tour. This Courrèges bodysuit, also inspired by the brand’s fall collection, is giving “Barbarella” vibes — what’s not to love about a futuristic retro mood? The cool touch: having a mismatched black glove.

The glam disco diva continues here with this metallic coat and matching bodysuit by David Koma. The statement earrings might not be the best to dance in, but they make for an incredible diva entrance. And there is nothing like a pair of killer boots to finish the look.

Beyoncé is no stranger to the naked dress, and her collaboration with Jonathan Anderson for Loewe takes the concept and makes it humorous, yet sexy. The black multiglove hand designs also act as dance moves from invisible backup dancers. The result is perfection.