18 New Holiday Movies to Stream in 2022

As the holidays make their annual arrival, a slew of new movies and seasonal specials will premiere throughout the coming months. From romantic feel-good films to classic adaptations and comedic segments, these upcoming motion pictures embody the festive and frosty times when spending time with loved ones or taking a much-needed vacation are priorities.

Disney+, Netflix, Hallmark Channel and HBO Max are among the platforms that will debut original programming leading up to Christmas Day, whether in the form of animations such as Disney’s “Scrooge: A Christmas Carol” or more action-oriented fare like Apple TV+’s “Spirited,” starring Will Ferrell, Ryan Reynolds and Octavia Spencer.

Others, including HBO Max’s “A Christmas Mystery” and Hallmark Channel’s “Ghost of Christmas Always,” will incorporate various genres of fantasy and mystery.

Here are 18 feature films to watch during the holidays. Read on for more.

“Falling for Christmas”

Stream on Netflix Now

After signing a two-picture deal with the streaming service in March, Lindsay Lohan has revealed her first project with the platform. The humorous romantic-comedy sees the actress take on the role of the soon-to-be-married heiress Sierra Belmont, who falls victim to a skiing accident, ultimately leaving her with severe memory loss. The cabin lodge’s owner, played by Chord Overstreet, takes care of her on her journey to recovery, and the pair end up falling in love.

“Scrooge: A Christmas Carol”

Stream on Disney+ Now

With its endless portfolio of remakes and adaptations from cultural classics, Disney will once again take viewers on another adventure by reimagining the 1843 Charles Dickens novel “A Christmas Carol” with an animated twist that stars Luke Evans, Olivia Coleman and Jessie Buckley.

“Ghosts of Christmas Always”

Stream on Hallmark Channel Now

“Ghosts of Christmas Always” follows Katherine, a Ghost of Christmas Present, who has the mission of helping one soul to reconnect with his Christmas spirit. But something unusual happens during her mission.

“We Wish You a Married Christmas”

Stream on Hallmark Channel Now

Starring Marisol Nichols and Kristoffer Polaha, “We Wish You a Married Christmas” has the two actors playing a couple experiencing marriage-related challenges. With guidance from their marriage coach, they embark on a Christmas trip to a tavern in Vermont attempting to re-ignite the spark they once shared.

“Destined at Christmas”

Stream on Great American Family Now

Shae Robins and Casey Elliott play Kim and Theo in “Destined at Christmas.” Living their single lives, the duo unexpectedly meet each other for the first time while shopping during Black Friday. The pair end up getting lost in a store, but fate will bring them back together just in time for Christmas.

“A Cozy Christmas Inn”

Stream on Hallmark on Nov. 6

Jodie Sweetin stars as a real estate executive who travels to Alaska during the holidays to purchase a bed and breakfast that happens to be owned by her ex, played by David O’Donnell.

“Christmas With You”

Stream on Netflix on Nov. 17

Aimee Garcia stars as Angelina, a pop star who grants a young fan’s Christmas wish and travels to a small town for an in-person meeting, where she finds inspiration for a hit holiday song and true love along the way.

“Spirited”

Stream on Apple Tv+ on Nov. 18

Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell star in the musical version of Charles Dicken’s “A Christmas Carol”, a classic holiday story where a miserable grump is taken on a magical journey through the past. With spells of humor and enchanted adventure, the movie continues the legacy of the literary classic.

“A Christmas Story Christmas”

Stream on HBO Max on Nov. 24

Peter Billingsly will reprise his role as Ralphie, now an adult, in the sequel of the 1983’s classic “A Christmas Story.” This time around, Ralphie wants to reconnect with old friends after returning to his childhood home in Cleveland, with a mission of making a magical Christmas like the one he had growing up. Scott Schwartz, R.D. Robb, Zack Ward and Ian Petrella are also in the cast.

“A Christmas Mystery”

Stream on HBO Max on Nov. 24

Directed by Alex Ranarivelo, “A Christmas Mystery” follows the story of Violet Pierce and her friends. The group embarks on a quest to find their town’s stolen jingle ball memento to absolve her best friend’s dad of wrongdoing after he was accused of taking the coveted possession.

“Holiday Harmony”

Stream on HBO Max on Nov. 24

Starring Brooke Shields, the romantic drama follows a singer-songwriter who lands a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to perform at iHeartRadio Christmas Eve show. The performance leads her on a cross-country trip where she meets a local Oklahoma boy who helps her during an unexpected turn of events.

“The Guardian of the Galaxy Holiday Special”

Stream on Disney+ on Nov. 25

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is gearing up for the holiday season with “The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.” The film will bring back beloved characters from the franchise, including Kraglin and Mantis, played by Sean Gunn and Pom Klementieff. The duo will go on a Christmas journey to find a very special perfect gift for Star Lord, played by Chris Pratt.

“Steppin’ Into The Holiday”

Stream on Lifetime on Nov. 26

Mario Lopez stars as a former Broadway star who returns home for Christmas after getting fired. After volunteering his time at a local dance studio, he meets Rae, the charismatic owner.

“The 12 Days of Christmas Eve”

Stream on Lifetime on Nov. 26

Kelsey Grammar stars opposite his daughter Spencer in “The 12 Days of Christmas Eve.” He plays the affluent businessman Biran Conway, who initially prioritizes work over family until a car accident causes him to re-evaluate his life.

“A Christmas Spark”

Stream on Lifetime on Nov. 27 at 8/7C

Jane Seymour OBE stars in this Rhonda Baraka-directed film as a widowed Molly alongside Joe Lando. Lando plays her budding love interest, Hank Marshall, whom Molly falls for after she joins the town’s Christmas pageant team. The actors first took on leading roles together in 1993’s CBS series “Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman.”

“Campfire Christmas”

Stream on Hallmark on Nov. 28

Starring Tori Anderson, romance rekindles as Peyton and her closest friends come together for one last holiday-themed reunion before her parents sell their family-owned summer camp.

“A Hollywood Christmas”

Stream on HBO Max on Dec. 1

In “A Hollywood Christmas,” a movie director strives to save her latest project after network executive Christopher (Josh Swickard) attempts to seize filming. While making sure her movie isn’t lost, she also has to face her feelings for Christopher.

“The Holiday Sitter”

Stream on Hallmark Channel on Dec. 11

Jonathan Bennett plays the role of Sam, who ends up meeting next-door neighbor Jason while seeking support to help babysit his niece. The two unintentionally spark a budding romance during an unforeseen time.