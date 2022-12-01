×
The December 2022 Guide to the Best Food, Art, Theater Shows and Shops in London

From Middle Eastern cuisine and Selfridge’s resident clairvoyant to Virginia Woolf’s “Orlando” on stage.

Begg x Co / Hayward Gallery / Royal Opera House / Akub
Things to do in London, from shopping to food. Courtesy of Begg x Co / Hayward Gallery / Royal Opera House / Akub

LONDON The British Fashion Awards are happening in London on Monday as the city prepares itself for Christmas with a host of new amusements to follow, from store and restaurant openings to the art exhibitions being hosted around the city.

Here’s everything you need to know if you’re planning to visit London this December.

Where to eat

Atis

London’s healthy lunch spot Atis is taking the city by storm with locations in Victoria, Notting Hill, Old Street and the newly opened residence in Canary Wharf. The minimal interior space is perfect for salad lovers with a build your own station that features a selection of greens, grains and vegetables.

Akub

auks
Akub Courtesy of Akub

French Palestinian chef Fadi Kattan has opened his first restaurant in Notting Hill. It’s traditional Palestinian cuisine with locally sourced ingredients. Kattan’s menu hits the spot with slow-cooked lamb; skate kufta in vine leaves to roasted aubergines, and pickled cucumbers.

Saltie Girl

salty girl
Saltie Girl Courtesy of Saltie Girl

From Boston and Los Angeles to Mayfair — the American seafood specialist restaurant is luring customers in for a counter dinner with spicy tuna tartare; crab toasts, and New York-style smoked fish with artisanal bagel, horseradish cream cheese and cucumber salad.

What to see

“Strange Clay: Ceramics in Contemporary Art”

Strange Clay: Ceramics in Contemporary Art
“Strange Clay: Ceramics in Contemporary Art.” Courtesy of Hayward Gallery

The Hayward Gallery has brought together the ceramic works of 23 international artists, from larger than life objects to small abstract creations with the aim of exploring architecture, social justice, the body, the domestic and the organic.

The artists in the show include Aaron Angell, Salvatore Arancio, Leilah Babirye, Jonathan Baldock, Lubna Chowdhary, Ken Price, Brie Ruais, Betty Woodman and more.

Making Modernism

RA making modernism
Marianne Werefkin’s “Circus – Before the Show,” 1908-10. Courtesy of RA

The Royal Academy of Arts is dedicating its newest exhibition to the women of German art from the early 1900s with 65 works on display. The artists in the show include Paula Modersohn-Becker, Kӓthe Kollwitz, Gabriele Münter and Marianne Werefkin with a variety of subjects, from self-portraiture, still-life, the female body to landscapes.

Marcel Dzama’s “Child of Midnight”

Marcel Dzama: Child of Midnight
Courtesy of David Zwirner

It’s third time lucky for Canadian artist Marcel Dzama at David Zwirner. His latest “Child of Midnight” focuses on the apocalypse of climate change with motifs of the moon, stars and nature. The show has been inspired by John Milton’s poem “Paradise Lost”; 1940s portraits of Francis Picabia, and “The Book of Miracles.”

What to watch

“Ruination”

Ruination
“Ruination” Courtesy of Royal Ballet

A Greek tragedy in dance. The Royal Ballet returns with dance theater company Lost Dog on “Ruination,” based on Medea, daughter of King Aeëtes of Colchis and a niece of Circe. Artistic Director Ben Duke takes a new lens to the story, one where Medea doesn’t murder her own children.

“Orlando”

orlando
Courtesy of Garrick Theatre

Virginia Woolf’s “Orlando” has had many interpretations over the years. It’s been the subject of Sally Porter’s 1993 film with Tilda Swinton; the Met Gala’s 2020 theme “About Time: Fashion and Duration,” and now it’s getting an onstage production at the Garrick Theatre directed by Michael Grandage, the man behind “Othello” and “Red.” Emma Corrin and Deborah Findlay will be traveling through time on stage, searching for their identity.

“Blackout Songs”

Hampstead Theatre
“Blackout Songs.” Robert Day

Playwright Joe Wright and director Guy Jones bring a story of love and potions to Hampstead Theatre with the backdrop being an AA meeting, where two individuals meet — a spark is instantly fused between them as they try to get sober together and journey through love, heartache and alcoholism. Alex Austin plays the frail introvert attracted to the flamboyant Rebecca Humphries in her shearling-trimmed coat.

Where to shop

Begg x Co

Begg x Co
Begg x Co Sophie Stafford

Cashmere knitwear brand Begg x Co has opened its first physical store in London’s Burlington Arcade with three floors dedicated to ready-to-wear, homeware and accessories. The space was designed by Storey Studio to replicate the rural landscapes of Ayr, Scotland with soft and contrasting materials throughout.

Oh My Cream

oh my cream
Oh My Cream Courtesy of Oh My Cream!

Clean French beauty concept store Oh My Cream has landed in London with two locations, one in Westbourne Park and another that opened at the end of November on King’s Road with in-store skin consultations and facials available. Juliette Lévy founded the brand in 2012 and it has expanded to over 20 stores in Paris.

The Swaine

The brand formerly known as Swaine Adeney Brigg is now just Swaine. As one of Britain’s oldest brands, it’s turning itself around with its new location in Burlington Arcade. The heritage brand synonymous with leather goods, headwear, umbrellas and James Bond’s briefcases is launching the Bond Girl Bag on Friday, a feminine take on the men’s style in a smaller size in hot pink and orange interiors. 

Where to treat yourself

Larry King

Larry king
Larry King in Notting Hill Courtesy of Larry King

Hairstylist to the stars — including Tom Holland, Jared Leto and David Gandy — Larry King’s salons in South Kensington and Notting Hill are the mecca for a transformational cut. King and his team have worked on fashion shows for Erdem and Ralph & Russo. Fabz Raja is the salon’s go-to for razor-cut bobs and men’s hairstyles.

1Rebel

1Rebel is the Mickey Mouse Club of fitness in London with its five concepts spread across the city, including reformer Pilates, ride, reshape, rumble and rig. The fitness boutique has expanded into Australia and the Middle East with spaces in Kuwait and Dubai.

Psychic Sisters at Selfridges

In the basement of the luxury department store, it’s a spiritual den run by Jayne Wallace, the clairvoyant behind the Psychic Sisters. Wallace and her team offer tarot, palm and astrology readings. In their little corner, they have incense sticks, amethyst facial rollers, crystals and affirmation mists. 

