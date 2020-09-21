While the looks were seen at various celebrity homes across the world instead of a red carpet in Los Angeles, there were still fashion highlights aplenty at the 2020 Emmy Awards. Below, our 10 best moments.

Zendaya in Christopher John Rogers

Zendaya in Giorgio Armani

Kerry Washington in Oscar de la Renta

Tracee Ellis Ross in Alexandre Vauthier

Yara Shahidi in Prada

Julia Garner in Chanel

Cynthia Erivo in Versace

Jeremy Pope in Louis Vuitton

View this post on Instagram

Emmys 2020 wassup

A post shared by POPE (@jeremypope) on

Regina King in Schiaparelli

Dan Levy in Thom Browne

Celebrity Style
load comments
blog comments powered by Disqus