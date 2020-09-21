While the looks were seen at various celebrity homes across the world instead of a red carpet in Los Angeles, there were still fashion highlights aplenty at the 2020 Emmy Awards. Below, our 10 best moments.
Zendaya in Christopher John Rogers
Zendaya in Giorgio Armani
@zendaya, winner of the Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her work in “Euphoria,” wore a custom #GiorgioArmaniPrivé black matte weave skirt with powder-pink polka dots, paired with a black velvet bandeau top fully embroidered in pearls and crystals. @televisionacad #Emmys #ArmaniStars Credits: Dominic Miller
Kerry Washington in Oscar de la Renta
Tracee Ellis Ross in Alexandre Vauthier
Yara Shahidi in Prada
Julia Garner in Chanel
Cynthia Erivo in Versace
Jeremy Pope in Louis Vuitton
Regina King in Schiaparelli
Actress @iamreginaking appeared in #SchiaparelliFW20 designed by @danielroseberry to receive the #Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series for Watchmen. Regina King wore a Shocking pink wool suit with embellished ‘bijoux’ buttons and a shirt honoring Breonna Taylor. #Schiaparelli
Dan Levy in Thom Browne