Monday's Digital Daily: September 12, 2022

Tommy Hilfiger’s Homecoming

CEO Michael Buckley on True Religion’s Past, Present and Future

Balenciaga’s Demna on Fame, Fearlessness, Fresh Talent

Best Dressed at the 2022 Emmy Awards

The best dressed of the Emmys red carpet 2022.

Leigh Nordstrom, Alex Badia
Zendaya on the 2022 Emmy Awards
Sarah Paulson at the 74th Primetime
Amanda Seyfried at the 74th Primetime
Andrew Garfield on the 2022 Emmy
Julia Garner at the 74th Primetime
The Emmy Awards are back tonight, which means the return of red carpet fashion in Hollywood (why should Venice get to have all the fun?). As the awards trickle in, we’ll be closely watching the red carpet for the major fashion moments to come out of the night. Of this year’s nominees there are plenty of style stars, including Zendaya, Margaret Qualley, Sydney Sweeney, Donald Glover, Issa Rae, Rachel Brosnahan, Elle Fanning, Oscar Isaac, Julia Garner and Sarah Paulson, just to name a few.

So who is the best dressed of the night? Click through the above to find out.

The nominees for the 2022 Emmy Awards are as follows:

Drama Series

“Better Call Saul” 

“Euphoria”  

“Ozark” 

“Severance” 

“Squid Game”   

“Stranger Things”   

“Succession”   

“Yellowjackets” 

Comedy Series

“Abbott Elementary” 

“Barry” 

“Curb Your Enthusiasm”   

“Hacks”   

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” 

“Only Murders in the Building” 

“Ted Lasso” 

“What We Do in the Shadows” 

Limited Series

“Dopesick” 

“The Dropout”  

“Inventing Anna” 

“Pam and Tommy” 

“The White Lotus” 

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve” 

Laura Linney, “Ozark”  

Melanie Lynskey, “Yellowjackets” 

Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve”  

Reese Witherspoon, “The Morning Show”   

Zendaya, “Euphoria”  

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, “Ozark”  

Brian Cox, “Succession”  

Lee Jung-jae, “Squid Game”   

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”  

Adam Scott, “Severance”  

Jeremy Strong, “Succession”

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Donald Glover, “Atlanta”   

Bill Hader, “Barry” 

Nicholas Hoult, “The Great”

Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”   

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”  

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”  

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”  

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”  

Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant”  

Elle Fanning, “The Great”  

Issa Rae, “Insecure”  

Jean Smart, “Hacks”  

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Colin Firth, “The Staircase”  

Andrew Garfield, “Under the Banner of Heaven”  

Oscar Isaac, “Scenes From a Marriage”  

Michael Keaton, “Dopesick” 

Himesh Patel, “Station Eleven”

Sebastian Stan, “Pam and Tommy”   

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Toni Collette, “The Staircase” 

Julia Garner, “Inventing Anna”

Lily James, “Pam and Tommy” 

Sarah Paulson, “Impeachment: American Crime Story”

Margaret Qualley, “Maid”  

Amanda Seyfried, “The Dropout” 

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Patricia Arquette, “Severance”

Julia Garner, “Ozark”

Jung Ho-yeon, “Squid Game”

Christina Ricci, “Yellowjackets”

Rhea Seehorn, “Better Call Saul”

J. Smith-Cameron, “Succession”

Sarah Snook, “Succession”

Sydney Sweeney, “Euphoria”

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Nicholas Braun, “Succession”

Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”

Kieran Culkin, “Succession”

Park Hae-soo, “Squid Game”

Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession”

John Turturro, “Severance”

Christopher Walken, “Severance”

Oh Yeong-su, “Squid Game”

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”

Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary”

Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live”

Sarah Niles, “Ted Lasso”

Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary”

Juno Temple, “Ted Lasso”

Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan, “Barry”

Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”

Toheeb Jimoh, “Ted Lasso”

Nick Mohammed, “Ted Lasso”

Tony Shalhoub, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Tyler James Williams, “Abbott Elementary”

Henry Winkler, “Barry”

Bowen Yang, “Saturday Night Live”

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Connie Britton, “The White Lotus”

Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus”

Alexandra Daddario, “The White Lotus”

Kaitlyn Dever, “Dopesick”

Natasha Rothwell, “The White Lotus”

Sydney Sweeney, “The White Lotus”

Mare Winningham, “Dopesick”

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Murray Bartlett, “The White Lotus”

Jake Lacy, “The White Lotus”

Will Poulter, “Dopesick”

Seth Rogen, “Pam & Tommy”

Peter Sarsgaard, “Dopesick”

Michael Stuhlbarg, “Dopesick”

Steve Zahn, “The White Lotus”

