The BET Awards, held in person in Los Angeles last night, brought early summer red carpet glam from some of the industry’s biggest stars. Here, a breakdown of the night’s best looks.

Best dressed of the night: Lil Nas X in Richard Quinn

What’s amazing about this Richard Quinn look is he’s taking British grandmother wallpaper and mixing it with a ’70s rock-‘n’-roll vibe — with a hint of lace — resulting in what feels like a new take on a Prince outfit. Lil Nas X continues to be a fashion star to watch, and is easily the night’s best dressed.

And in close second: Zendaya in vintage Versace

This 2003 Versace gown is an homage to Beyoncé. The dress, worn by Beyoncé for her first duet performance of “Crazy in Love” with Jay-Z, must be respected — and Zendaya does it right. The minimal hair and makeup and lack of big jewelry keep the focus on this show-stopping dress. Petition for more archival moments, please!

Most provocative: Megan Thee Stallion in Jean Paul Gaultier

This custom gown is rooted in Gaultier signatures, starting with the cone bra — made famous by Madonna’s “Blonde Ambition” tour — and continuing with the triangular bra strap, bejeweled here. The side slit opening is no joke, but Meg’s star quality makes it look like the easiest thing in the world to wear.

Most summery: Andra Day in Rosie Assoulin

We love this blush pink, summer-ready gown with light pink floral detailing. The spaghetti strap bodice design, together with the substantial ruffle, makes the dress young and fun.

Best ’80s fantasy: Issa Rae in Balmain

We love an ’80s power suit moment, and Rae delivered a glammed-up evening take in this Balmain number. The exaggerated shoulder and high pony dialed up the glam effect. The red square clutch sweetens the result.

Best group effort: Migos in Bottega Veneta

The two leather ensembles are wonderful bookends to the center look, featuring the house’s trademark green coloring, plus the statement zippers. Their signature bling helps make the individual outfits cohesive as a group look.