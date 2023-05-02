WWD Report Card: Best Dressed at the Met Gala

Bad Bunny Lexie Moreland/WWD

Bad Bunny: 4

3D embellishments were one of the night’s biggest trends, and Bad Bunny’s sharply tailored suit with a floral boa trail by Jacquemus bridged the gap of Chanel heritage via the flowers with the sleek tailoring of modern menswear. The open-back detail, although not visible here, gave a sex appeal to the effort.

Michaela Coel in Schiaparelli Christopher Polk/WWD

Michaela Coel: 4.5

Host Michaela Coel might not have followed the obvious Karl Lagerfeld dress code, but it doesn’t really matter when you’re wearing a fabulous custom Schiaparelli look. The heavy hardware embellishment together with the column dress silhouette resulted in a head-turning red carpet moment.

Naomi Campbell in Chanel Lexie Moreland/WWD

Naomi Campbell: 5

She’s walked many Karl Lagerfeld Chanel and Fendi runways, and looks at home in his designs. This spring 2010 Chanel couture gown feels as relevant today as it did then. The light pink, one of Chanel Karl’s favorite colors, broke through all the black and white of the night. She looked like a true supermodel.

Anne Hathaway in Versace Lexie Moreland/WWD

Anne Hathaway: 4

The ideal meeting between Versace and Chanel. The sexy safety-pin dress references blended with the traditional Chanel white tweed and pearls resulted in a familiar yet new look for the night. It works perfectly for this Met but also would be a statement dress at any other red carpet.

