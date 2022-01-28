A Look Back at the Best Food and Beverage Recipes Featured in WWD

Looking for something to make this weekend? Below, browse a roundup of the best food and beverage recipes featured in WWD over the past few years. Leading chefs including Missy Robbins and Thomas Keller share directions for beloved dishes like olive oil cake and sweet potato mille-feuille, and mixologists from Bemelmans Bar in New York and Claridge’s in London provide step-by-step directions to recreate popular libations at home.

Food

Chocolate Sugar Cookies, From Melissa Weller’s Cookbook ‘A Good Bake’

“These are everything I want in a chocolate sugar cookie: they’re really chocolaty, not too sweet, ever-so-slightly salty, and a bit chewy.”

Olive Oil Cake, From Missy Robbins’ Cookbook “Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner…Life!: Recipes and Adventures From My Home Kitchen”

“We serve it at Lilia and people always ask me for this recipe.”

Berry Oatmeal Crisp From Sybille Van Kempen’s Bridgehampton Inn and Restaurant Cookbook

““This easy, make ahead dessert was one of my mother’s favorite dishes for a crowd. Substitute the most local, ripe, seasonal berry, or pitted fruit combination.”

Zac Posen’s Browned Butter-Chocolate Chip Cookies

““In my version of chocolate chip cookies, I cook the butter until it browns and becomes deep mahogany with a hazelnut scent, then chill it down.”

Shortcakes With Roasted Strawberries, From Loaves and Fishes

“Roasting the strawberries for this shortcake intensifies the sweetness of the berry, making the syrup jam-like.”

Giant Macaron Cake, a Sweet Recipe From Nadine Levy Redzepi’s’s “Downtime: Deliciousness at Home”

“As it turns out, a giant macaron is faster to make than a bunch of small ones, and it looks really impressive. It’s a little messy to serve, but it’s still delicious.”

Coconut Key Lime Tarts From Gwyneth Paltrow’s Cookbook ‘It’s All Easy’

“While I’m a big fan of the sweetened condensed milk and sugar bomb that is the traditional recipe, I wanted to make a raw, vegan dessert highlighting the bright, citrusy flavor I love so much in the original without all the butter, sugar and preservatives.”

Thomas Keller’s Molokai Sweet Potato Mille-­Feuille, excerpted from “The French Laundry, Per Se”

“When we found ourselves with a colorful variety of small marble potatoes, we scalloped them in a sheet pan, making a virtue of their varying sizes and colors. When we discovered the richly flavored purple Molokai sweet potato, we used this same technique. We love its deep coloring, its sweetness, and the savory depth of the spinach, pear, and onion jus that makes this vegetarian dish as satisfying as a meat course.”

Miso Glazed Carrots, From Athena Calderone’s “Cook Beautiful”

“Serve the carrots warm, topped with pesto. Finish with a sprinkle of pumpkin seeds and a pinch of Aleppo pepper.”

6 New York City chefs offer up their best recipes for Super Bowl Game Day

Recipes from New York-based chefs Jonathan Benno, Amanda Cohen, Jordan Andino, Andrew Carmellini and Angie Mar.



Beverages

5 Cocktail Recipes from Bemelmans Bar at the Carlyle Hotel

Mix up a creation from the New York bar.

Cocktail Recipes From New York City’s Butterfly Lounge

New York mixologist Fausto Gonzalez pours out his inspiration.

Four Mocktail Recipes From Death & Co’s New Book ‘Welcome Home’

Nonalcoholic beverages from the cocktail pioneers.

Three Cocktail Recipes From ‘Cecil Beaton’s Cocktail Book,’ from Claridge’s bar manager Denis Broci

Three gin-based cocktails from the London bar.

Cocktails from hot spots including Gitano Garden of Love, Broken Coconut, Ludlow House, Lemon’s, and The Lookup

Cocktails that channel warm weather.

9 Holiday Cocktail Recipes From NYC’s Best Restaurants

Re-create drinks from The Polo Bar, Minetta Tavern, King and more.

A How-to Guide to Summer’s Best Cocktails

Recipes from a selection of New York’s buzziest bars.

