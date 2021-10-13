Where to Go Out in New York Right Now

New York is back, haven’t you heard? So where to go on your next night out for something new and exciting? Look no further.

Chapel Bar

Address: 275 Park Ave South

Proprietors: Owned by the team behind NeueHouse and Fotografiska, Chapel Bar is run by Desta, previously the director of special projects at the Boom Boom Room.

Details: Chapel Bar is a new private members bar that, as the name indicates, is located inside a 19th-century chapel — that’s been given the Roman and Williams touch. Entrance comes courtesy of membership to either NeueHouse or Fotografiska; once inside, guests will sit amongst the jewel-toned velvet decor, look upon a Miles Aldridge installation and sip a cocktail from a tightly curated menu meant to offer the best in cocktail craft, featuring “some of the most compelling concoctions invented through the ages,” the bar claims.

The seat to request: Inside the VIP “Confessional” room with an experiential cocktail service.

Temple Bar

Address: 332 Lafayette Street

Proprietors: David Rabin of American Bar, Jimmy, Sona; Maneesh Goyal of Sona and Pineapple Co. and the Attaboy team of Sam Ross and Michael McIlroy.

The details: The ’90s hot spot returns this week in NoHo, under new ownership and ready to be king of New York nightlife again. After closing in 2017, Temple Bar is back to serving its famous popcorn and martinis; with a renewed sense of nightlife in New York at the moment, we can only imagine the cool crowd will soon flock.

The must-try: For an additional $18 you can add a “bump of caviar” to any of the drinks off the martini menu. A selection of cocktails, including a blue Negroni (made with Blue Kampari), can be gussied up with a splash of Champagne for $4 more.

The Palace NYC

Address: 285 West Broadway

Proprietors: “Southside” duo Tom and Anthony Martignetti, who have teamed up with Grey Lady’s Ben Robertshaw.

The Details: The Palace wants to be your new go-to dance spot. With one-of-a-kind E11Even Sound by DAS Audio systems, the club is coming for the Paul’s Casablanca loyalists after landing on the radars of the fashion crowd during New York Fashion Week (they hosted a party for R13) and becoming a go-to for the new “Gossip Girl” cast and celebrities like G-Eazy and Laura Harrier alike.

Menu extra: $100 grilled cheese.