6 New Books to Check Out This Spring

“Spare” by Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex (Jan. 10)

Prince Harry’s much-anticipated memoir, published by Random House, has drawn steady buzz (and headlines) since it was first announced. The book arrives a month after Netflix documentary “Harry & Meghan,” and promises to give readers a more intimate look into Prince Harry’s upbringing. On Tuesday people can skip the clickbait (aka, the flurry of piecemeal media coverage leading up to the book’s publication) and head straight to the source material.

“The Survivalists” by Kashana Cauley (Jan. 10)

Cauley, a former writer for “The Daily Show,” is releasing her debut novel “The Survivalists.” She channels her penchant for witty commentary into a story about a young Black Manhattan lawyer who falls in with an urban “doomsday prepper” crowd living in — where else? — Brooklyn.



“I Have Some Questions For You” by Rebecca Makkai (Feb. 21)

Makkai’s previous novel, “Great Believers,” set a high bar as a finalist for the National Book Award and Pulitzer Prize. Her followup, “I Have Some Questions For You,” is set at a New England boarding school, where a successful alum returns to guest-teach a course and investigate the murder of her senior year roommate.



“Pineapple Street” by Jenny Jackson (March 7)

Jackson is a debut author, but a veteran of the publishing industry: she’s also vice president and executive editor at Alfred A. Knopf. “Pineapple Street,” her first novel, is on a strong trajectory; it’s already been optioned for a series adaptation. The casting possibilities are plentiful for the novel, which explores generational wealth and privilege through the lens of three women — two upper-class sisters and their sister-in-law — residing in the “fruit” section of Brooklyn Heights.

“Paris: The Memoir” by Paris Hilton (March 27)

Reality TV star, fragrance mogul, DJ — the Aughts pop icon is adding a new product to her name this spring with the release of her memoir. (Not to be confused with her more casual 2004 title, “Confessions of a Heiress: A Tongue-in-Chic Peek Behind the Pose.”) In her latest book, Hilton offers an intimate account of her upbringing and experience with fame, as well as the trauma she experienced at a boarding school for troubled teens.

“Chain Gang All Stars” by Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah (April 4)

Adjei-Brenyah released his first book, “Friday Black,” a collection of short stories, in 2018. That same year, he was selected by author Colson Whitehead for the National Book Award’s “5 Under 35” list. Out this spring, Adjei-Brenyah’s debut novel is one of the season’s most anticipated titles. The story follows two imprisoned women gladiators competing for their freedom within a for-profit prison program, the titular Chain-Gang All-Stars.



