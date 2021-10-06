The Best of James Bond: The Many Style Standouts

One of the most notorious style icons in men’s wear history, James Bond, has continued to be an inspiration since his screen inception in 1962.

The Bond franchise also introduced an array of Bond girls, who were equally fashion forward.

This weekend 007 returns in “No Time to Die,” Daniel Craig’s last outing as the lead character. In honor of that, we are looking at the styles that have defined the Bond franchise over seven decades.

Everything started with Sean Connery and his 1960s slim gray suits, evolving into cropped shorts and camp shirts in the ’70s.

Roger Moore brought the ’80s glamour to the franchise, taking us to the moon and back with his space suits in “Moonraker” and boasting ’80s ski suits with shoulder pads in “For Your Eyes Only.” Moore’s Bond also favored a white dinner jacket.

Pierce Brosnan brought an element of traditionalism with his renowned three-piece suits, while Craig gave us a more rugged Bond, causing a global sensation when he emerged from the water swim trunk-clad in “Casino Royale.”

Ursula Andress in “Dr. No” stole the show with a white bikini — often imitated but never duplicated.

Grace Jones is easily one of our favorite Bond girls; in ‘’A View to a Kill’ her athleticism and her incredible fashion looks encapsulated ’80s fashion to perfection.

Halle Berry reinvented the Bond swimsuit in an orange bikini with a white belt, bringing in retro references but still making it really modern.

And who could forget Pussy Galore, in that gold leather vest under a perfectly tailored tuxedo blazer?

Here, a look back at the best of Bond.