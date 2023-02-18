×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: February 17, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

NYFW’s Social Media Engagement Winner Is…

Fashion

Di Petsa Makes Clothes for Goddesses

Beauty

Black Consumers Are Underserved Within the Wellness Category

A Guide to the Best of London in February 2023

A new survey from consultancy firm Resonance revealed that London is the world’s best city.

Best of London in February 2023
Eat, shop and see in London. Courtesy of Bar de Pres / Selfridges / Southbank Centre

London is ready for spring. On the back of London Fashion Week, the city is bustling with new openings across theater productions, art exhibitions, restaurant openings and wellness treatments.

A new survey from consultancy firm Resonance revealed that London is the world’s best city — at least according to those surveyed. Just don’t tell Paris, New York, Tokyo or any other metropolis.

Here, a roundup of some of the new spots to hit and things to do in the British capital.

What to watch

“Standing at the Sky’s Edge”

The National Theatre charts six decades of British life from the 1960s to modern day set to the songs of singer-songwriter Richard Hawley. The show centers around the city of Sheffield and the lives of three different sets of people living in an estate. 

Related Galleries

“Rusalka”

Asmik Grigorian in the production of Rusalka, for The Royal Opera House, London. Photographed by Laura Stevens on 13 December 2022
Asmik Grigorian in the production of “Rusalka,” for The Royal Opera House, London. Laura Stevens

The Royal Opera House’s new opera is a Slavic folk tale about a water spirit who leaves her family and home in the forest lakes to follow the prince she falls in love with. Similarly to “The Little Mermaid,” she sacrifices her voice.

“Medea”

The Greek myth of Medea at Soho Place is all about rage and revenge as she goes on an odyssey with Jason, leader of the Argonauts, the Golden Fleece and her father, King Aeëtes of Colchis. Academy Award nominee Sophie Okonedo takes on the role of Medea.

What to see

Lift 109 

Take in the London skyline with a 360-degree view from Lift 109, which goes up to the top of the northwest chimney of the newly opened Battersea Power Station. Architects WilkinsonEyre worked for nearly a decade on reviving the site that now is the location of new homes, offices and shops.

“Spain and the Hispanic World”

Hermenegildo Anglada Camarasa, Girls of Burriana (Falleras), 1910-11
Hermenegildo Anglada Camarasa, “Girls of Burriana (Falleras),” 1910-11. Courtesy of the Royal Academy

The Royal Academy’s new exhibition is all about Spain as it tracks the history of Hispanic art and culture through more than 150 pieces, from El Greco, Zurbarán, Velázquez and Goya to ceramics, silverwork, jewelry and more. On display is also the World Map of 1526 by Giovanni Vespucci.

“Mike Nelson: Extinction Beckons”

Mike Nelson
Mike Nelson: Extinction Beckons at the Southbank Centre. Toni Hafkenscheid

The world of Mike Nelson is made up of items found from salvage yards, junk shops, auctions and flea markets that he in turn has created into strong installations that reference history, politics and alternative ways of living and thinking. This show at the Southbank Centre is the British artist’s first major survey.

Where to eat

Bar des Prés

Bar des Prés
Bar des Prés Courtesy of Bar des Prés

French chef Cyril Lignac’s Mayfair restaurant has undergone a sleek refurbishment with its leathery interiors and mood lighting. On the menu there’s marinated scallops, yellowtail carpaccio, and miso caramelized aubergine to go hand-in-hand with the cocktails named after London landmarks such as Number 10, Plum Royal and Old Square.

Oranj

Jasper Delamothe launched a natural wine company in lockdown — the next logical step for him was to take it to real life. Oranj is a pub-like wine bar in the heart of Shoreditch. There’s more than meets the bottle at Oranj as it also serves cocktails and small snacks.

Gunpowder

gunpowder restaurant
Gunpowder Courtesy of Gunpowder

Harneet Baweja and Devina Seth opened Gunpowder in 2015 as a means of presenting home-style Indian cooking through a kitchen that uses responsibly sourced ingredients. The menu references the food the founders grew up with, from Kashmiri lamb chops, spicy venison and vermicelli doughnut to Karwari soft shell crabs. The Michelin Bib Gourmand awarded restaurant has three locations around London, including Soho, Tower Bridge and Spitalfields. 

Where to treat yourself

Debbie Thomas

Debbie Thomas is the facialist to the stars in London including Arizona Muse, Dua Lipa and Jourdan Dunn. She has a team of more than six therapists in her Chelsea clinic where they provide services such as HydraFacial, DNA NanoBio Revive and Slimyonik Air Bodystyler, an oxygen infused body contouring treatment.

Loewe x Howl’s Moving Castle at Selfridges

Loewe x Howl’s Moving Castle at Selfridges
Loewe x Howl’s Moving Castle at Selfridges. Courtesy of Selfridges

Selfridges Corner Shop has a month-long installation of Loewe x Howl’s Moving Castle that riffs off the Japanese fantasy epic “Howl’s Moving Castle,” about a bewitched young girl’s triumphant battle against the evils of sorcery. The capsule includes accessories and clothing inspired by the walking castle and the lead characters Sophie, Howl and Calcifer, a fire demon that fuels Howl’s walking castle.

111Skin at The Berkeley

111Skin is collaborating with The Berkeley on a six-month residence of their treatment range and spa menu at the luxury hotel. The treatments will include the 60-minute Signature Harley Street Facial, to calm and soothe damaged, inflamed and irritated skin; the Celestial Black Diamond Non-Surgical Lift Facial and the Cryo De-Puffing facial with CRYO globes for brightening skin. Facials start from 180 pounds.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A Guide to the Best of London in February 2023

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

A Guide to the Best of London in February 2023

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

A Guide to the Best of London in February 2023

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

A Guide to the Best of London in February 2023

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

A Guide to the Best of London in February 2023

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

A Guide to the Best of London in February 2023

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

A Guide to the Best of London in February 2023

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

A Guide to the Best of London in February 2023

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

A Guide to the Best of London in February 2023

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

A Guide to the Best of London in February 2023

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

A Guide to the Best of London in February 2023

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

A Guide to the Best of London in February 2023

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

A Guide to the Best of London in February 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

A Guide to the Best of London in February 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

A Guide to the Best of London in February 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

A Guide to the Best of London in February 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

A Guide to the Best of London in February 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

A Guide to the Best of London in February 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

A Guide to the Best of London in February 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

A Guide to the Best of London in February 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

A Guide to the Best of London in February 2023

Hot Summer Bags

A Guide to the Best of London in February 2023

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

A Guide to the Best of London in February 2023

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

A Guide to the Best of London in February 2023

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

A Guide to the Best of London in February 2023

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

A Guide to the Best of London in February 2023

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

A Guide to the Best of London in February 2023

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

A Guide to the Best of London in February 2023

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

A Guide to the Best of London in February 2023

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

A Guide to the Best of London in February 2023

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

A Guide to the Best of London in February 2023

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

A Guide to the Best of London in February 2023

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

A Guide to the Best of London in February 2023

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

A Guide to the Best of London in February 2023

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

A Guide to the Best of London in February 2023

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

A Guide to the Best of London in February 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

A Guide to the Best of London in February 2023

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

A Guide to the Best of London in February 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

A Guide to the Best of London in February 2023

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

A Guide to the Best of London in February 2023

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

A Guide to the Best of London in February 2023

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

A Guide to the Best of London in February 2023

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad