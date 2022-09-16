Where to Eat, Drink, Shop and Soak Up Culture During London Fashion Week

LONDON — The mood may be more subdued this season, given the period of national mourning following the queen’s death, but London is still alive with new stores, pop-ups, exhibitions and places to eat, drink and raise a glass to the latest spring 2023 collections. Here are a few suggestions:

What to see

Cornelia Parker

The English visual artist Cornelia Parker’s poetic works are on display at Tate Modern. Exhibits range from her 2011 work “Thirty Pieces of Silver,” which features Edwardian silverware and alludes to the Biblical story of the betrayal of Judas. There is also her famous display of objects, mid-explosion and lit by a single lightbulb in “Cold Dark Matter: An Exploded View.” Parker, 66, has created large-scale work that is all about resurrection. Tate.org.uk



Léon Wuidar

The pieces reference his friendship with the late architect Charles Vandenhove, and his life as a child in post-war Belgium. Courtesy of White Cube

White Cube is hosting Léon Wuidar’s paintings from the ’60s through the mid-’80s. The pieces reference his friendship with the late architect Charles Vandenhove, and his life as a child in post-war Belgium. Wuidar’s inspirations range from Paul Klee to Adolphe Mouron Cassandre, who designed the YSL logo of the three initials in a vertical arrangement in 1961. Whitecube.com

Body Politics

Carolee Schneemann, the experimental American artist, has always touched upon taboo subjects in her work and is hailed as a feminist icon. This is the first time that Schneemann’s work is being displayed on such a grand scale in the U.K. with more than 200 objects on show. Barbican.org.uk

Gray Area

On Sept. 17, a live illustration session with Donovan will take place where guests will be able to watch him create a series of fashion illustrations in real time. Courtesy of Big Donovan

The work of fashion illustrator Bil Donovan, and the man himself, are the subject of Gray M.C.A’s latest show, “The Art of Elegance by Bil Donovan,” a collection of the artist’s work for clients including Estée Lauder and the St. Regis Hotel and a new series of paintings commissioned exclusively for this exhibition. It is the first time such a large body of Donovan’s work has been gathered for a show.

On Sept. 17, a live illustration session with Donovan will also take place where guests will be able to watch him create a series of fashion illustrations in real time, with a model dressed in couture. The illustrations will be available to purchase with all proceeds raised donated to the creative arts charity, Create. Bil Donovan x Gray M.C.A runs from Sept. 13 to 18 at 4 Cromwell Place, SW7 2JE, and then at Gray M.C.A Bath through Oct 29.

Where to eat

Bar des Prés

Bar des Prés is located near London ’s Green Park, the Royal Academy of Arts and Buckingham Palace and serves cold, raw food in a luxury setting. Courtesy of Bar des Prés

This is the first international restaurant from the French celebrity chef Cyril Lignac, the presenter of “Bake-Off” in France. It’s located near London’s Green Park, the Royal Academy of Arts and Buckingham Palace and serves cold, raw food in a luxury setting. It’s ideal for a late-night dessert or nightcap, and the dishes are Instagram-friendly. 16 Albemarle Street, W1S 4HW.

Café Leon Dore

Aimé Leon Dore café has opened in Soho, joining the likes of other designer coffee shops in London, such as the Ralph Lauren café in Mayfair, and Jimmy Choo’s pink residence at Harrods, which is open until Sept. 30. Aimé Leon Dore’s coffeehouse sells merch, and is attached to the New York-based brand’s London store. 32-34 Broadwick Street, W1F 8JB.



Brutto

This Florentine-style trattoria comes courtesy of Russell Norman, who channelled Venetian cuisine for his Polpo chain of restaurants. While Polpo may be known for its cicchetti, or small dishes and bar snacks, Brutto is all about the pasta and, in particular, the vodka-inflected one. The restaurant is dog-friendly, too. 35-37 Greenhill Rents, EC1M 6BN



Soma Soho

Soma in Soho is a standout with its classic, simple and unfussy cocktails that are full of flavor. Courtesy of Soma Soho

Cocktail bars often get lost on London, a city that’s all about the pub. Soma in Soho is a standout with its classic, simple and unfussy cocktails that are full of flavor. The bar sits in a large basement furnished with a long silver bar; curtained booths; and velvet sofas. It’s discreet enough for a late-night date or business meeting. 14 Denman Street, W1D 7HJ

The Eight

Where to eat after a long day of shows? The Eight on Shaftesbury Avenue is the place to feast on the sort of dishes most often seen on traditional Hong Kong diners. It offers arguably the best wonton noodle soup and pineapple buns in town, while its fried rice and noodles are exceptional. It’s also surprisingly affordable. 68-70 Shaftesbury Avenue, London W1D 6LZ

Rita’s

Rita’s mini martini with gildas.

Started by Missy Flynn and Gabriel Pryce as a fried-chicken spot for partygoers in Dalston, east London, Rita’s has opened an outpost in Soho and morphed into a cozy spot where “modern American dining meets seasonal British produce.” Must-haves on the menu include the mini martini with gildas, or olives, and savory pickled treats, barbecued beef tartare and buttermilk pudding. 49 Lexington Street, Soho W1F 9AP

Where to shop

Machine-A, Smets, and Nensi Dojaka Pop-ups at Selfridges

& Good Company pop-up at Selfridges Corner Shop. Courtesy of Selfridge’s

The London-based concept store Machine-A and the multibrand retailer Smets, which is based in Brussels, has taken taking over the Corner Shop at the Selfridges’ Oxford Street flagship for a four-week pop-up called “& Good Company.”

The space features a range of items from emerging designers as well as exclusive drops, and pieces from Selfridges’ sustainability-focused projects Project Earth and Reselfridges.

Separately, from Thursday, last year’s LVMH Prize winner Nensi Dojaka will take over the womenswear floor atrium with an eveningwear-focused exclusive. 400 Oxford Street, London W1A 1AB.

Stine Goya

The neighborhood around Golden Square in Soho is proving a magnet for buzzy Danish contemporary brands. Ganni has a store on the corner of Beak Street and Upper James Street, and Stine Goya is set to open a few steps away, at 45 Beak Street. The shop is Stine Goya’s first outside Denmark and the interiors have been designed by the Swedish-born, Copenhagen-based artist and design duo Wang & Söderström, who work with 3D-printed elements and responsibly sourced materials.

“We have grown a strong fan base in the U.K. over the years and have seen a significant uptick in U.K. orders, both from a wholesale and e-commerce perspective. Opening a physical store in London to further embed ourselves in the community was the next logical step,” said Thomas Hertz, the company’s CEO. 45 Beak Street, London, W1F 9SD