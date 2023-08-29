The London Scene: From Tragedy and Romance at Matthew Bourne’s ‘Romeo and Juliet’ to London’s Best Restaurants, Straker’s and Pizarro

What to See

“Third World: The Bottom Dimension”

Artist Gabriel Massan has invited Castiel Vitorino Brasileiro, Novíssimo Edgar, and vocalist and music producer Lyzza to collaborate on an exhibition that explores Brazilian experiences. The exhibition comes in three parts, with the first being a free-to-download video game followed by an exhibition at Serpentine North and Web3 tokens.

“Diva”

“Diva” at the Victoria and Albert Museum will exhibit the colorful world of the men and women who used their platforms to entertain, educate and inform, from the world of pop — including Cher, Elton John and Diana Ross — to opera’s highly esteemed singers Maria Callas and Adelina Patti.

The showcase features more than 60 looks with many rare pieces, such as Marilyn Monroe’s fringed black dress worn in “Some Like It Hot”; a red Christian Dior gown made for Vivien Leigh in “Duel of Angels”; Tina Turner’s Bob Mackie flame dress from 1977; Sandy Powell’s Louis XIV costume with a towering powdered wig and train for John’s 50th birthday party, and Shirley Bassey’s couture pink gown designed by Julien Macdonald for Glastonbury in 2007.

“Reflections for Now”

American artist Carrie Mae Weems’ first major U.K. exhibition is dedicated to power, desire, identity and social justice at the Barbican. The showcase brings together three decades of photographs, films and installations, from “Kitchen Table Series” to “The Shape of Things,” which focuses on the history of violence in her home country.

What to Watch

“Oklahoma!”

The 1943 Broadway musical has come to Wyndham’s Theatre in London to retell the story of lovers and outsiders. “Nashville” star Sam Palladio takes on the role of Curly McLain as he tries to win over Laurey Williams, played by Anoushka Lucas. Meanwhile, Patrick Vaill plays a dark and cynical Jud Fry.

Matthew Bourne’s “Romeo and Juliet”

The British choreographer is bringing back his beloved 2019 work to Sadler’s Wells about two teenage lovers in a gender segregated psychiatric hospital to depict William Shakespeare tragedy about teen suicide.

“The Effect”

“The Effect” Courtesy National Theatre

Lucy Prebble, a co-executive producer and writer on HBO’s “Succession,” returns to The National Theatre with “The Effect,” starring Taylor Russell from “Bone and All” and Paapa Essiedu from “I May Destroy You,” who fall in love with each other during a clinical drug trial.

Where to Eat

34 Mayfair

34 Mayfair

This summer, 34 Mayfair has partnered with Floris London on scenting the restaurant, from limited edition cocktails such as the Lavender Bellini to Riviera Spritz, all inspired by the fragrance brand’s scents. On the dessert menu, there’s the Floris Pannacotta, made of light vanilla panna cotta and a Mirabeau Rosé jelly that’s completed with a gold leaf. For an evening meal, the à la carte menu still contains the restaurant’s signature dishes: tahini grilled broccoli, robata grilled octopus and the lobster mac and cheese.

Pizarro

Pizarro Courtesy Pizarro

Chef José Pizarro’s Bermondsey restaurant Pizzaro is a Spanish tapas haven, where the waiters select a unique tasting menu for each guest depending on how hungry they are and what they’re craving. The mussels in spicy sauce is often paired with the sourdough bread; meanwhile, the raw blue belly prawns with salt and lime are served with the jamón croquetas.

Straker’s

Straker’s Courtesy Straker’s

The dishes at Straker’s, the first restaurant from London chef Thomas Straker, of TikTok food fame, taste even better than they visually look in pictures and videos online. The menu includes flatbread with scallop and burnt chili butter; wood roasted oysters with seaweed butter and fermented chili; girolles tagliolini with lemon and parmesan, and middle white pork loin with carrots, apple and radish. Straker’s has even had the seal of approval from a French fashion house to oversee the menu for a private dinner the brand held at the Serpentine Pavilion.

Where to Treat Yourself

OTO CBD at The Ned

OTO CBD at The Ned

The Ned’s Club Spa has partnered with luxury CBD brand OTO on a series of massages and facials, including the Signature Renewal facial for tired and stressed skin using ingredients such as Helichrysum flower and baobab oil.

Jab Boxing

Jab Boxing

Boxing takes a less aggressive approach at Jab, cofounded by George Veness, a former England boxing team captain, and his business partner, Jamie Landesberg. The space takes cues from ‘60s and ‘70s boxing, otherwise deemed its golden era, which is when the red gloves became a signature in the sport. In January, Chanel celebrated the launch of its Allure Homme spray with a pop-up at Jab.

The 111Skin Suite

The 111Skin Suite

Husband and wife duo Dr. Yannis Alexandrides and Eva Alexandridis’ brand 111Skin have set up home on 111 Harley Street, where the doctor has spent a majority of his career. The private suite resembles a small luxury apartment designed by award-winning interior designer Maria Vafiadis. Offerings on the menu at the suite include a hydro lift infusion facial; rose gold radiance facial; celestial black diamond nonsurgical face lift; a de-puffing cryo facial, and a rose radiance body treatment starting from 180 pounds.