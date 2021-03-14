Beyoncé made Grammys history two times over on Sunday night. First, she took the stage alongside Megan Thee Stallion for their Best Rap Song win (Beyoncé is featured on “Savage”), making them the first female rap duo to win the award. Host Trevor Noah paused the ladies as they left the outdoor ceremony stage to alert the crowd that with the win, Beyoncé had tied Allison Krauss for most Grammy awards won: twenty-seven statuettes.

A few minutes later, Beyoncé officially beat that record, when she took home the Grammy for Best R&B Performance for “Black Parade.” With 28 awards, Beyoncé is now the one to beat.

Beyoncé led the number of nods for this year’s ceremony, with nine nominations across categories, including record of the year and song of the year. The night was made even more meaningful for the singer given her daughter Blue Ivy’s first Grammy win for best music video (alongside her mother), handed out before the live televised ceremony.

Beyoncé attended the live televised outdoor ceremony with husband Jay-Z in a long-sleeved leather Schiaparelli minidress with plunging neckline, face mask and bold gold and black earrings. Jay-Z matched his wife in a black suit and t-shirt.

