WWD Weekend September 17, 2022

Lessons in Perfect Timing With Laura Harrier

The September 2022 Guide to the Best Places in London

Shygirl Steps Into the Light With Debut Album ‘Nymph’

Booze-free Is the Buzz

Katy Perry, Bella Hadid and Blake Lively are among the celebrities launching nonalcoholic spirits.

Blake Lively Betty Buzz
Blake Lively with her nonalcoholic brand of sparking drinks, Betty Buzz. Courtesy of Betty Buzz

Mocktails are all the rage — and celebrities have been getting in on the action.

“As I mature, so do my tastebuds, and it’s so nice to have an alternative to alcohol that isn’t just a Shirley Temple anymore, lol,” pop star Katy Perry tells WWD in a statement about De Soi, which she launched with Morgan McLachlan in January.

The aperitif-inspired drinks are made with natural adaptogens like reishi mushroom and ashwagandha, free from the dreaded aftereffects of booze.

“With De Soi, I wanted a drink I could sip on during a happy hour with my friends or as a nightcap after dinner, without the cloudiness of a hangover the next day,” Perry continues. “De Soi is inspired by the French ethos of pleasure with restraint — and that’s exactly what you get with it.”

De Soi was founded by Katy Perry and Morgan McLachlan.

Celebrities including Jennifer Lopez, Zac Efron and Bella Hadid have shared they’ve abstained from alcohol, with Hadid introducing Kin Euphorics in partnership with Jen Batchelor, who founded the company in December 2018.

Blake Lively, too, has said she doesn’t drink, sharing she dislikes the effects of alcohol. It’s what led her to create Betty Buzz, a line of sparkling mixers that hit the market a year ago.

Betty Buzz launched in September 2021.

Year-over-year sales of nonalcoholic spirits grew 113.4 percent in North America, notes market research consultant NielsenIQ, with $331 million in total sales. By 2028, the market is expected to surpass $1.7 trillion, according to reports.

In Los Angeles, Ghia (made with pure, natural extracts) has been getting attention for its original favors and stylish aesthetic since it came out in 2020. The brand name has been a fixture at industry parties, sipped on its own or mixed with liquor for those indulging.

“I created Ghia with the goal of changing the way we think about drinking and socializing,” says founder Mélanie Masarin, who is originally from Lyon, France. “I was looking for something dry and bitter with a flavor profile like the amaros I used to drink growing up in the South of France.”

Made with no artificial flavors — no sugar, no caffeine, no gluten — she offers creations like “Aperitif” and “Ghia Ginger” that are found in more than 100 restaurants, bars and retailers, including Boisson.

Mélanie Masarin introduced Ghia in 2020.

French for beverage, Boisson launched in 2021 with the mission of providing nonalcoholic wine, beer and spirits to consumers “in a judgment-free zone,” says Nick Bodkins, chief executive officer and cofounder.

“Like many people during the COVID-19 pandemic, I began reconsidering my drinking habits and experimenting with nonalcoholic options,” he says. “As a result, I discovered a world of amazing alternatives and set out to open a one-stop-shop with easily accessible options.”

Created in New York City with business partner Barrie Arnold, while growing its e-commerce, Boisson already has five locations in the city, and recently unveiled its first in L.A. (also selling De Soi, Kin Euphorics and Betty Buzz). Opened in Brentwood in August, two more shops will follow in Beverly Hills and Studio City.

“Following Boisson’s initial launch in Brooklyn, the widespread need for high-quality alternatives to alcohol had us rapidly expanding our retail footprint across New York City throughout 2021,” Bodkins adds. The company has a presence in the West Village, Upper East Side and Upper West Side. “Since many people are coming to us first to explore nonalcoholic options, we are committed to curating the best out there and to creating premium, personalized experiences as your neighborhood dry drinks and mixology shop.”

Boisson’s new shop in Brentwood, selling nonalcoholic wine, beer and spirits.
