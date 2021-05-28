“The phones have been literally ringing off the hook for the past two weeks,” says chef Sean Olnowich, several days before kicking off Memorial Weekend out East. “[This summer] is going to be one for the books.”

Olnowich is helming the debut of Bounce Beach Montauk, the first Long Island outpost of the popular Flatiron sports bar. Bounce has taken over the prime oceanside location that was formerly home to popular dive bar Sloppy Tuna. This summer, the location is getting an upgrade through craft cocktails, elevated food menu and a slate of buzzy programming.

“Our focus is a lot of things from local farms here in terms of produce, a lot of fish dishes,” says Olnowich, who’s been coming to the area since childhood and has worked with many restaurants in the area, including Rocco’s A La Playa and The Surf Lodge. Dishes on the menu at Bounce Montauk include Korean-style mussels with kimchi, local catch fish tacos, and lobster rolls with “beach spice.” The restaurant will also run a dedicated lobster roll take-out bar on the water for easy snacking.

Bounce is kicking off its opening weekend with a slate of special guests. Opening night on Friday will be hosted by “The Bachelor” stars Tyler Cameron and Matt James, followed by a celebrity guest bartender duo on Saturday for brunch. (Hint: the event is promoting Dos Hombres Mezcal.) Solid and Striped, which designed all of the staff uniforms, will host a VIP brunch on Sunday to celebrate its swimsuit take-out window.

“It’s gonna be a fun vibe with the ocean views,” says Olnowich, adding that the location is aiming for mass appeal during the day and a more exclusive vibe for nighttime. “It’s going to feel really fresh and vibrant, it’s a place that’s very casual, you can drink on the terrace and stare at the waves while you’re snacking on a delicious lobster roll.”