The couples who perform together, stay together: The 2020 theater scene in New York kicks off with a bit of real-life romance onstage, first with Rose Byrne and Bobby Cannavale. The pair will star in Simon Stone’s take on the Euripides tragedy “Medea,” opening Jan. 30 at BAM’s Harvey Theater. Beginning with previews in March, Sarah Jessica Parker and husband Matthew Broderick will be reunited onstage for the first time since 1992 in a limited run of “Plaza Suite” at the Hudson, the first New York revival of the Neil Simon piece.

Elsewhere on Broadway, Princess Diana is brought to life by Jeanna de Waal in the bio-musical “Diana.” Sam Rockwell, Darren Criss and Laurence Fishburne team for the revival of “American Buffalo,” starting in March. Sam Mendes, fresh off his Golden Globes-winning “1917,” directs “The Lehman Trilogy,” which transfers to Broadway after a sold out run at the Park Avenue Armory last year. Two popular films are also getting the Broadway treatment: the premiere of the “Mrs. Doubtfire” musical, and the “Sing Street” transfers to Broadway after a run at the New York Theater Workshop.

Read more from WWD:

7 New Books to Read in Spring 2020

The Spring Art Exhibitions You Need to Know

Who to Watch for on the Red Carpet This Awards Season

WATCH: ‘The Bachelorette’ Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks