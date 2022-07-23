Cambridge Beaches, a One-of-a-Kind Resort Arrives on Bermuda

Viral photos from inside airports around the world this summer have been shocking, yet for those still hankering for a getaway, there’s always Bermuda. A two-hour nonstop flight away from New York City, the island is getting a new hotel just in time for late summer travel. Spanning across a 23-acre peninsula, Cambridge Beaches is being opened by hospitality group Dovetail + Co., with interior design by former Soho House Design Studio designer Kellyann Hee.

“Cambridge Beaches was established in 1923 as Bermuda’s first cottage-style accommodations when Mr. Hugh Gray owned the first cottage and started hosting overseas guests,” explains the hotel’s general manager, Clarence Hofheins. “Over the years, he purchased the surrounding land and other cottages and by 1943 he operated accommodations housing over 50 guests at a time.”

Some 20 years later, Gray sold the property to Sir Howard Trott, and it stayed in the Trott family for more than 70 years until Dovetail + Co.’s recent purchase. “Throughout the estate, there are architectural details dating back to 1663, including reception, which features original cedar beamed ceilings and a board highlighting the number of repeat guests since its inception in 1923,” adds Hofheins. “Cambridge Beaches is truly the last Bermuda-style resort on the island — the architecture, beaches, coves and gardens all tell a story about Bermuda that is unique and special.”

The Cambridge Beaches of today comprises a mix of freestanding cottages and guest rooms, with four private beaches, two private coves, a swimming pool, spa, tennis courts, three on-site restaurants (accessible by both land and sea) and more.

“My wife and I fell in love with Bermuda seven years ago when we visited in January,” says Phil Hospod, chief executive officer and founder of Dovetail + Co. “We left a dark and cold New York City day and landed 90 minutes later to smiles and sunshine. Ever since we’ve been dreaming about owning a resort in Bermuda and contributing to its dynamic culture. When the opportunity arose to be involved with a property as storied as Cambridge Beaches, we knew we had to do whatever it took to make it a reality.”

Guest rooms at Cambridge Beaches in Bermuda.

Hospod, the lead creator of the opening of Cambridge Beaches, says the hotel is the first of its kind on the island, citing its privacy and “unparalleled ocean views and access” thanks to the peninsula it occupies.

“All rooms have water views and private outdoor space,” he says. “Guests can also take advantage of the property’s four private beaches, two private coves, and onsite watersport rentals pavilion for kayak, paddle board, jet ski, snorkeling and boat rentals to discover a nearby private island and shipwrecks.”

“Bermuda is a hidden gem and those guests that have found Bermuda continue to come back to the island time and time again,” Hofheins adds. “We feel that Bermuda, as a destination will see significant growth over these next few years as more people are exposed to the beauty and uniqueness that sets Bermuda apart from all of the other islands throughout the world.”

Cambridge Beaches in Bermuda. Getty Images/Cavan Images RF

Private suites at Cambridge Beaches in Bermuda.

