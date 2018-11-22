CHIC EATS — Parisian restaurant Caviar Kaspia is bringing its decadent caviar-topped baked potatoes to London.

After inaugurating its restaurant at the Alda Fendi Foundation in Rome on Nov. 15, the caviar house, a famed fashion week haunt located on the Place de la Madeleine since 1953, will open in Mayfair in April 2019.

Caviar Kaspia will take over the current Chess Club on 1a Chesterfield Street, within a stone’s throw from Hyde Park. The caviar house had already tested British waters in November 2017, with a pop-up restaurant at chic Mayfair club Loulou’s.

Building works are only just getting started, but the team confirmed that the interiors of Caviar Kaspia London will be decorated in the same lavish style as the Paris restaurant.

The menu will feature Caviar Kaspia classics, such as poached eggs with beluga caviar and a selection of smoked fish, as well as dishes created exclusively for the new London spot.

Founded in 1927, the Caviar Kaspia group, now headed by Ramon Mac-Crohon, also owns La Maison du Caviar as well as truffle specialist La Maison de la Truffe. The group opened a Caviar Kaspia restaurant on the first floor of the Galeries Lafayette in April 2018.