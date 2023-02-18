×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
WWD Weekend February 18, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Fashion Frenzy: Finding Feminine Energy in the Latest Couture

Eye

A Guide to the Best of London in February 2023

Fashion

Unpacking the Life and Times of Karl Lagerfeld

Blinis for All! Caviar Kaspia Returns to London as a Private Members Club With a Twist

“Everybody is more than welcome,” said CEO Ramon Mac-Crohon, who’s adding a dash of democracy to London's club scene with his new Mayfair restaurant, bar and boutique.

Caviar Kaspia Group CEO Ramon Mac-Crohon at the new London club.
Caviar Kaspia CEO Ramon Mac-Crohon pictured at the new London club. Courtesy of Francis Amiand

After more than 20 years, it’s caviar season again in London.

Caviar Kaspia, which was founded in Paris in 1927, has crossed the Channel for the second time, returning to London as a private members’ club with a democratic twist.

Located in a Mayfair town house that was previously occupied by The Chess Club, the new Caviar Kaspia wants to open its arms to members, their friends and anyone they know who might be craving caviar and crème fraiche on a baked potato, Kaspia’s signature dish.

“We’re a members’ club because we had no other option. We inherited the Chess Club license, but we’ve tried to bend the rules a little bit,” says Ramon Mac-Crohon, Caviar Kaspia Group chief executive officer, who’s been spearheading an international rollout, opening outposts in cities such as Dubai, São Paulo, Los Angeles and New York.

Related Galleries

“There is no dress code, and we really wanted to make something that was for members and friends of friends. Everybody’s more than welcome,” says Mac-Crohon, adding that the lifeblood of Caviar Kaspia flows from its colorful cast of table-hoppers, and international fans who regularly don the restaurant’s branded cashmere hoodies, beanies and baseball caps.

Mac-Crohon says he loves seeing the eclectic crowd at the Paris flagship on Place de la Madeleine, a mix of old and young generations, fashion people, artists, businessmen, lawyers and other professionals.

“In London, we’re trying to do the same thing. Once you become a member you have the keys to the club. You can curate it, and send us your friends,” he says, adding that he sees members as ambassadors of the Kaspia community.

The joining fee is 2,000 pounds, and is redeemable against food, drink and branded merchandise, while members can book tables for guests — without having to attend themselves.

It’s a radical approach in Britain, where the members clubs are expensive, rules-based and populated by distinct tribes — military types, academics, politicians, aristos, the arts and theater crowd, power brokers or international jet-setters.

With a few notable exceptions, the food at these clubs is pedestrian. Mac-Crohon, instead, wants to feed a food-loving, pleasure-loving, chatty crowd. And he wants Caviar Kaspia to endure.

“Kaspia is by no means fashionable, and we’re not trying to be the coolest. We are intemporel. This is a place where time seems to have stopped, and you just enjoy yourself,” he says.

Each floor of the Mayfair town house serves a different purpose: The boutique and cocktail bar are on the ground floor, the dining room and small bar are located above, and the second floor is dedicated to private dining and a members’ lounge.

The cozy interiors, by the Portuguese design studio Oitoemponto, feature silk and velvet cushions, rich geometric and floral patterns, and a palette of dark jewel tones. The art on display echoes Kandisky and Calder.

Oitoemponto founders Artur Miranda and Jacques Bec say they wanted to bring “a very French art de vivre to London. We want guests to feel a sense of escape but at the same time [have the sense] they’re in a private house.”

Caviar Kaspia has a past in London. It opened in the ‘90s on Bruton Place in Mayfair and famously welcomed diners including Princess Diana and Queen Elizabeth II. Mac-Crohon shut it in 2000 following a decision to rethink the brand proposition and focus on the original Paris restaurant.

In homage to the restaurant’s Mayfair history, Mac-Crohon is serving Dover sole, native lobster and filet of Scottish beef alongside the usual smoked salmon, blinis and glistening mountains of sturgeon and beluga spawn.  

Mac-Crohon, who is operating the business directly, has also lured staff from some of London’s top restaurants, including Scott’s and Cipriani.

At times like these, Mac-Crohon’s move is gutsy. There is a cost-of-living crisis in the U.K., and the sort of nationwide public sector strikes that have not been seen for a generation. International tourism isn’t anywhere near its pre-pandemic levels, and the big-spending Russians have all but disappeared.

Laying tables with caviar, lobster and carafes of icy vodka may conjure visions of Ancien Régime excess for some, but not for Mac-Crohon. He believes the moment is right for a Kaspia comeback, and that London is on the mend after some very tough years.

“Even with Brexit, the crises going on, the political situation in the U.K. and the war in Ukraine, I have been very, very happily surprised by the energy here — the will to go out, have fun and entertain. London, and especially Mayfair, is vibrant and happening,” says Mac-Crohon, whose dream is that caviar season never ends.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Caviar Kaspia Returns to London as a Private Members Club with a Twist

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Caviar Kaspia Returns to London as a Private Members Club with a Twist

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Caviar Kaspia Returns to London as a Private Members Club with a Twist

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Caviar Kaspia Returns to London as a Private Members Club with a Twist

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Caviar Kaspia Returns to London as a Private Members Club with a Twist

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Caviar Kaspia Returns to London as a Private Members Club with a Twist

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Caviar Kaspia Returns to London as a Private Members Club with a Twist

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Caviar Kaspia Returns to London as a Private Members Club with a Twist

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Caviar Kaspia Returns to London as a Private Members Club with a Twist

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Caviar Kaspia Returns to London as a Private Members Club with a Twist

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Caviar Kaspia Returns to London as a Private Members Club with a Twist

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Caviar Kaspia Returns to London as a Private Members Club with a Twist

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Caviar Kaspia Returns to London as a Private Members Club with a Twist

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Caviar Kaspia Returns to London as a Private Members Club with a Twist

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Caviar Kaspia Returns to London as a Private Members Club with a Twist

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Caviar Kaspia Returns to London as a Private Members Club with a Twist

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Caviar Kaspia Returns to London as a Private Members Club with a Twist

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Caviar Kaspia Returns to London as a Private Members Club with a Twist

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Caviar Kaspia Returns to London as a Private Members Club with a Twist

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Caviar Kaspia Returns to London as a Private Members Club with a Twist

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Caviar Kaspia Returns to London as a Private Members Club with a Twist

Hot Summer Bags

Caviar Kaspia Returns to London as a Private Members Club with a Twist

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Caviar Kaspia Returns to London as a Private Members Club with a Twist

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Caviar Kaspia Returns to London as a Private Members Club with a Twist

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Caviar Kaspia Returns to London as a Private Members Club with a Twist

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Caviar Kaspia Returns to London as a Private Members Club with a Twist

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Caviar Kaspia Returns to London as a Private Members Club with a Twist

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Caviar Kaspia Returns to London as a Private Members Club with a Twist

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Caviar Kaspia Returns to London as a Private Members Club with a Twist

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Caviar Kaspia Returns to London as a Private Members Club with a Twist

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Caviar Kaspia Returns to London as a Private Members Club with a Twist

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Caviar Kaspia Returns to London as a Private Members Club with a Twist

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Caviar Kaspia Returns to London as a Private Members Club with a Twist

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Caviar Kaspia Returns to London as a Private Members Club with a Twist

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Caviar Kaspia Returns to London as a Private Members Club with a Twist

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Caviar Kaspia Returns to London as a Private Members Club with a Twist

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Caviar Kaspia Returns to London as a Private Members Club with a Twist

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Caviar Kaspia Returns to London as a Private Members Club with a Twist

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Caviar Kaspia Returns to London as a Private Members Club with a Twist

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Caviar Kaspia Returns to London as a Private Members Club with a Twist

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Caviar Kaspia Returns to London as a Private Members Club with a Twist

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Caviar Kaspia Returns to London as a Private Members Club with a Twist

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad