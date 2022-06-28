×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: June 28, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

How a Creative Agency Is Helping Luxury Brands to Understand the Metaverse

Accessories

Industry Reacts to Leonardo Del Vecchio’s Death

Fashion

Valentino Couture Show in Rome a Way to Give Back to the City

Chef Eunji Lee Opens Lysée, a Pastry Gallery in Flatiron

The former Jungsik pastry chef has opened her own project in a bilevel space in Flatiron.

Lysee
Chef Eunji Lee Opens Lysée, a
Chef Eunji Lee Opens Lysée, a
Chef Eunji Lee Opens Lysée, a
Chef Eunji Lee Opens Lysée, a
View ALL 10 Photos

“Do you like sweets?”

It feels like a trick question — it’s hard to imagine anyone answering “no” in the presence of pastry chef Eunji Lee. The chef is offering a tour of her ambitious solo pastry project Lysée, located in a bilevel space in New York’s Flatiron. The kitchen is calm and sweetly scented a few days before opening.

Lee was formerly the executive pastry chef at the two Michelin-starred restaurant Jungsik, where she worked for several years after a decade in France. She met her husband and fellow pastry chef Matthieu Lobry while working in the kitchen at Le Meurice; Lobry recently moved to New York to join Lee as a partner in Lysée. An affinity for Flatiron’s dining scene led her to want to establish her own roots in the neighborhood.

“When I go out, I come to this area to eat,” she says.

Related Galleries

The project is backed by Hand Hospitality, which operates a constellation of Korean restaurants like Atomix and Jua nearby.

Lysée is a portmanteau of Lee’s name and the French word for museum. Lee imagined the project as a hallowed space for the art of pastry, a place where the concept of a bakery is elevated to that of a museum or gallery.

“Pastry is edible art to me, and that’s why I became a pastry chef; I love art,” says Lee. “Pastry looks beautiful, but you can also eat it.”

The space is situated so that the takeaway counter is upstairs, a reference to the experience of ascending the main staircase at an institution like the Metropolitan Museum of Art or MoMA.

“My concept was a museum or gallery. So when you go to the museum or gallery, you don’t mind going upstairs,” she says. “And at the end, you stop by a cafe or a souvenir shop. So that was the idea.”

Lysée reflects Lee’s Korean heritage, identity as a New Yorker, and French culinary training. Offerings include a signature cake with Korean toasted brown rice mousse, molded in Lysée’s emblem; a corn mousse cake; strawberry tart, and loafs like carrot cake topped with carrot and pecan chips and a yuzu cake. A shortbread cookie will rotate flavors monthly to reflect what produce is in season; the opening flavor is toasted buckwheat.

The design concept was Korean culture meets New York, blending traditional and modern elements. Customers are welcomed into the serene space by a walkway flanked by pebbles; the lower-level dining room, off to the right, is dedicated to table service, with a chef’s counter set up for future demonstrations and chef collaborations. Upstairs, the “dessert gallery” features pastries displayed along the walls and on a central thin table display. A counter offers takeaway and coffee service in collaboration with Coffee Project, as well as Lysée-bottled drinks like toasted brown rice infused milk, and herbed calamansi juice.

The space features two signature materials: Pocheon, white granite from Korea, and wooden pillars from old Korean houses. A large window upstairs overlooks the street; when the team stripped it to be painted, they discovered an old wooden frame, which matched the wooden beams throughout the space and spoke to the Korea-New York synergy. Downstairs, a traditional Korean greeting bell hangs in the window (Lee modified it to be silent).

“This is all me,” says Lee of crafting the space to reflect her personal story. “And I put all my energy and love in it.”

Lysée is open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Carrot cake
Carrot cake Courtesy

More From the Eye:

North Fork Hotel The Shoals Roots Itself to the Waterfront

Aquazzura Celebrates Art of Hosting With Tableware Launch

Christopher Kane Has No Expectations When It Comes to Creating Art

Chef Eunji Lee Opens Lysée, a

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Chef Eunji Lee Opens Lysée, a

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Chef Eunji Lee Opens Lysée, a

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Chef Eunji Lee Opens Lysée, a

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Chef Eunji Lee Opens Lysée, a

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Chef Eunji Lee Opens Lysée, a

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Chef Eunji Lee Opens Lysée, a

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Chef Eunji Lee Opens Lysée, a

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Chef Eunji Lee Opens Lysée, a

Hot Summer Bags

Chef Eunji Lee Opens Lysée, a

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Chef Eunji Lee Opens Lysée, a

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Chef Eunji Lee Opens Lysée, a

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Chef Eunji Lee Opens Lysée, a

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Chef Eunji Lee Opens Lysée, a

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Chef Eunji Lee Opens Lysée, a

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Chef Eunji Lee Opens Lysée, a

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Chef Eunji Lee Opens Lysée, a

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Chef Eunji Lee Opens Lysée, a

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Chef Eunji Lee Opens Lysée, a

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Chef Eunji Lee Opens Lysée, a

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Chef Eunji Lee Opens Lysée, a

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Chef Eunji Lee Opens Lysée, a

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Chef Eunji Lee Opens Lysée, a

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Chef Eunji Lee Opens Lysée, a

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Chef Eunji Lee Opens Lysée, a

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Chef Eunji Lee Opens Lysée, a

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Chef Eunji Lee Opens Lysée, a

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Chef Eunji Lee Opens Lysée, a

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Chef Eunji Lee Opens Lysée, a

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Chef Eunji Lee Opens Lysée, a

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Chef Eunji Lee Opens Lysée, a

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Chef Eunji Lee Opens Lysée, a

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Chef Eunji Lee Opens Lysée, a

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Chef Eunji Lee Opens Lysée, a

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Chef Eunji Lee Opens Lysée, a

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Chef Eunji Lee Opens Lysée, a

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Chef Eunji Lee Opens Lysée, a

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Chef Eunji Lee Opens Lysée, a

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Chef Eunji Lee Opens Lysée, a

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Chef Eunji Lee Opens Lysée, a

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Chef Eunji Lee Opens Lysée, a

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

Chef Eunji Lee Opens Lysée, a

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

Chef Eunji Lee Opens Lysée, a

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Chef Eunji Lee Opens Lysée, a

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Chef Eunji Lee Opens Lysée, a

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Chef Eunji Lee Opens Lysée, a

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad