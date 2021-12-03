Chet Lo and Harris Reed Decorate The Standard in London for Christmas

The Standard hotel in London’s Kings Cross invited two of its artist in residence — fashion designers Chet Lo and Harris Reed — to decorate their halls for Christmas.

Reed designed a set of Gothic-meets-romantic trees for the hotel lobby, Library Lounge, and ground floor restaurant Isla. Fashion East designer Lo filled the ’70s-inspired Double Standard bar and restaurant with his futuristic and colorful sculpture created with his signature knit, alongside abstract ornaments resting on tables and hanging from the ceiling.

Christmas installation for The Standard in London by Chet Lo. Courtesy

The hotel also created two cocktails to complement each designer’s Christmas installations.

Reed’s cocktail, which is available in the Library Lounge, incorporates Hennessy VS Cognac infused with jasmine, bespoke biters, and Veuve Clicquot Brut Champagne, while Lo’s drink in the Double Standard features Tanqueray London Dry, lemon, butterfly pea tea, Blue Blue Curaçao, and Moët & Chandon Champagne.

Christmas installation for The Standard in London by Harris Reed.

Related:

Fashion East RTW Spring 2022

Harris Reed Spreads His Message of Fluidity Far and Wide

Harris Reed on Fluidity, Harry Styles — and Taking Back Fashion