Chet Lo and Harris Reed Decorate The Standard in London for Christmas

The hotel also created two cocktails to complement each designer’s Christmas installations.

The Standard hotel in London’s Kings Cross invited two of its artist in residence — fashion designers Chet Lo and Harris Reed — to decorate their halls for Christmas.

Reed designed a set of Gothic-meets-romantic trees for the hotel lobby, Library Lounge, and ground floor restaurant Isla. Fashion East designer Lo filled the ’70s-inspired Double Standard bar and restaurant with his futuristic and colorful sculpture created with his signature knit, alongside abstract ornaments resting on tables and hanging from the ceiling.

Reed’s cocktail, which is available in the Library Lounge, incorporates Hennessy VS Cognac infused with jasmine, bespoke biters, and Veuve Clicquot Brut Champagne, while Lo’s drink in the Double Standard features Tanqueray London Dry, lemon, butterfly pea tea, Blue Blue Curaçao, and Moët & Chandon Champagne.

