After taking over the worlds of fashion and beauty, Italian digital entrepreneur and influencer Chiara Ferragni is branching out via her latest partnership with coffee maker Nespresso.

The collaboration, which was unveiled on May 28 by Ferragni on her social media accounts, includes limited edition co-branded editions of the signature Vertuo and Essenza Mini coffee machines, Ferragni’s favorite selection of traditional and Vertuo coffees, glass and travel mugs and the Aeroccino machine for at-home cappuccino making.

The collection was designed to retain the sophisticated aesthetic Nespresso is associated with but seen through the pop-flavored lens of Ferragni’s personality. Covered in a baby pink shade, the collection is embellished with the Chiara Ferragni brand’s signature eye emoji flanked by the Nespresso logo.

In celebration of the capsule, Milan’s Piazza del Carmine in the arty Brera district got its share of the Ferragni treatment, as a temporary pop-up café opened its doors on Thursday taking over hip restaurant God Save the Food.

The location, decked in pink co-branded wallpaper and decorated with gray sofas and branded cushions bearing the eye emoji and Nespresso logos, will stay open until July 18. The venue’s outdoor space was also refurbished Ferragni-style, with rattan chairs and sofas as well as vases of greenery, in addition to a coffee-to-go station for takeaway service.

Ferragni and Nespresso also developed a dedicated menu for the café including bowls, club sandwiches and Pad Thai dishes, as well as cappuccinos that are “as Instagrammable as they can be,” as a smiling Ferragni put it.

“It’s a dream come true to see this temporary café come to life, it’s a breath of fresh air, especially after the year we’ve all lived,” Ferragni offered, clad in a pop leopard-dotted gown, her blonde hair clipped into two buns.

Ferragni confessed to being an avid coffee consumer since she was a teenager. “The ritual of the coffee has always been part of my life… the idea of taking a break for a coffee is very Italian, it’s part of our very own lifestyle,” she said. At the temporary cafè customers will be able to sip an exclusive ice-coffee developed by the digital personality and peppered with coconut milk, pink sugar and topped with marshmallows or cotton candy.

“Nespresso is always looking for partnerships with opinion leaders with whom we share the same mission and values,” said Stefano Goglio, general manager Nespresso Italy. “There’s indeed a playful touch to this collaboration but what drew us to Chiara is her story of female digital entrepreneurship and her trendsetter attitude, instrumental in conveying our common values of quality, innovation and sustainability,” he said.

“There are many reasons why we decided to partner with Chiara, Nespresso aims to push boundaries and innovations and she’s a trailblazer in what she does,” echoed Anna Lundstrom, chief brand officer at Nestlè Nespresso SA.

Together with her husband, singer Fedez, Ferragni has set a good example over the past year, not only by imploring her followers to take all the required sanitary measures in the fight against COVID-19 and get vaccinated, but also by promoting a charity initiative that, starting from their personal donation of 100,000 euros, helped support a fund-raiser aimed at creating new hospital beds in the intensive care area of the city’s San Raffaele hospital. For this reason, the couple was awarded last year with Milan’s prestigious Ambrogino d’Oro award, as reported.

Describing Ferragni as a role model, Lundstrom offered that by tapping the digital personality — who has a cult following of 23.8 million people on Instagram alone — Nespresso is reaching out to a younger generation and engaging with them.

For her part, Ferragni prided herself on being an example for her followers, in such fields as sustainability and female empowerment, both values that are core to Nespresso’s purpose.

Goglio detailed several projects spearheaded by the company over the past decade including the set-up of the Nespresso Sustainability Advisory Board, of which the brand’s longtime ambassador George Clooney is a member, in addition to GHG emissions offsetting programs and social corporate responsibility initiatives with particular attention to gender equality, diversity and representation. He said that the brand has pledged to become carbon neutral by the end of 2022.

The digital entrepreneur has been increasingly supporting, sponsoring and collaborating with a range of brands in the food and beverage sector over the past year. Halted like everyone else by the pandemic and spending much of her time at home has certainly favored ties with companies outside the fashion world.

For instance, last year she debuted a co-branded limited-edition capsule collection of Oreo cookies, and launched branded Easter eggs in partnership with Dolci Preziosi earlier this year. The latter was aimed at raising funds for the “I Bambini delle Fate” Italian association, which supports children with autism and other disabilities and their families.