Specialty Stores Weigh In on Their Favorite Chicago Haunts

“We are fully booked at the show, so not much down time, but number-one on the list is always a Cubs game.” — Ken Giddon, Rothmans, New York City

Chicago Cubs versus New York Mets, Monday and Tuesday at 7:10 p.m. MLB.com/cubs/tickets/single-game-tickets

“I am looking forward to attending the Chicago Collective. I love seeing and catching up with vendors and fellow retailers. My favorite dinner spot is Gibsons. I can’t go to Chicago without going there. The food is great and atmosphere is fun.” — Adam Zuckerman, Z Life, Rye Brook, New York

Gibsons Bar & Steakhouse, 1028 North Rush Street, 312-266-8999

“Since we will be going to Chicago and Las Vegas, we only have one night of dinner planned in Chicago and we’ll be having our semiannual dinner at Gibsons. If we have time, my new favorite place in Chicago is Sushi Suite 202 where you can get a great 17-course omakase experience in a cool speakeasy venue.” — Dana Katz, Miltons, Braintree, Massachusetts

Sushi Suite 202, 1816 North Clark Street, 312-818-1156

“I had no idea Chicago was such a great food city until I started going to the Chicago Collective in the last couple of years. Joe’s Seafood and Gibsons Steakhouse are the institutions in town, but the last couple of times I’ve enjoyed The Loyalist for a phenomenal burger and Obelix for a change of pace French fix.” — Simon Chan, Mitchells Stores

Joe’s Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab, 60 East Grand Avenue, 312-379-5637

Obelix, 700 North Sedgwick Street, 312-877-5348

“Simon is definitely our resident foodie. I usually just go whenever he makes reservations. But as someone who is newer to Chicago, I do always try to get out of the downtown river radius and visit some true local spots whenever possible. Like New York, Chicago is a great walking city.” — Lauren Scavotto, Mitchells Stores

“We have two boys, now a college freshman and high school junior, that have traveled with us for years and Chicago is one of their favorite places. We have visited many of the museums and restaurants, taken a cruise on Lake Michigan and shopped downtown. Our all-time favorite tour was an architectural tour that we took at sunset one year. As specialty store owners, my wife, Missy and I like to fly in a day before the show and take time to see how other specialty stores in the city showcase their products. In particular, the Ralph Lauren store on the corner of Michigan Avenue is a regular stop. We think it is one of the best merchandised and styled stores that we see in the industry. Of course, we also have to make a stop at Nordstrom. Our favorite restaurant also happens to be associated with the Ralph Lauren brand. One of the Gibson family of restaurants, the RL Restaurant is a regular stop for us during the market and should be a must-visit for anybody visiting the Chicago area. There are other great restaurants where we love to eat such as: Chicago Cut, Hugo Frogs, Eatly Restaurant/Grocery for their wine/cheese plate or for dinner, RPM Seafood (facing the river north). We always stay at the Hotel Chicago and experience the best service, especially from Richard the bellman.” — Keith Kinkade, Kinkade’s Fine Clothing, Ridgeland, Mississippi

Ralph Lauren, 750 Michigan Avenue, 312-280-1655

Chicago Architectural Center River Cruise, Michigan Avenue and East Wacker Drive, 312-922-8687

“We spend most of our time at the market but we do enjoy Gibsons for dinner and will, of course, be hitting at least one Cubs game.” — Hill Stockton, Norman Stockton, Winston-Salem, North Carolina

“I love Shaw’s Crab House for drinks and dinner with friends in the industry. One of my favorite dives is The Lodge Tavern on Division and I’m a big fan of Lou Malnati’s Pizza. If I could, I’d love to go catch the Cubbies at Wrigley at night.” — Bob McClennan, M.S. McClennan & Co., Knoxville, Tennessee

Shaw’s Crab House, 21 East Hubbard Street, 312-527-2722

The Lodge Tavern, 21 West Division Street, 312-642-4406

Lou Malnati’s, 805 South State Street, 312-786-1000

“A couple of my favorites are The Loyalist in the West Loop and I always enjoy a martini at Gibsons.” — John Coffman, Coffman’s Menswear, Greenville, North Carolina

The Loyalist, 177 North Ada Street #001, 773-913-3774

“I always enjoy reconnecting with everyone in the industry. Of course, one night is always reserved to experience the great steak restaurants. Also, I like staying at the Westin River North because of Sam, the manager of the fitness center. When I walk in, Sam welcomes and greets me like I was there yesterday. Every store would love to have an employee like Sam on their team.” — Rick Penn, Puritan Cape Cod, Hyannis, Massachusetts

Westin Chicago River North, 320 North Dearborn Street, 312-744-1900