×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: November 29, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Balenciaga Responds to Campaign Controversy, Photographer Details How It Has Rocked His Life

Business

Fendi Casa Flagship Opens in Miami

Business

China Insight: Reading the Signals of Where China’s Fashion and Beauty Markets Are Headed

Eight Christmas and Holiday Specials to Watch in December 2022

 A guide to all the upcoming holiday specials available streaming this month.

CMA COUNTRY CHRISTMAS - ÒCMA Country ChristmasÓ returns for its 13th year. Filmed in Nashville, the special features some of country musicÕs most beloved artists coming together for an intimate night full of holiday classics. ÒCMA Country ChristmasÓ airs THURSDAY, DEC. 8 (9:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (ABC/Larry McCormack) CARLY PEARCE
"CMA Country Christmas." COURTESY OF ABC

With the holiday season upon us, the streaming services are gearing up to stream and debut a number of holiday-themed specials in December, all leading up to Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. The festive specials range from performances by top artists to nostalgia-filled parades, to traditional tree-lighting ceremonies. 

Among the upcoming festive segments is “A Very Backstreet Holiday,” which will be streaming on Disney+ and will showcase the Backstreet Boys performing songs from their debut holiday album along with their classic hits.

Other holiday-themed celebrations set to debut in December include “CMA Country Christmas,” a star-studded festive night of musical performances by country stars, including Dan + Shay, Scotty McCreery and Carly Pearce, available to stream on Hulu and Disney+. 

Related Galleries

Here are some Christmas specials available to stream in December. Keep reading to find out more. 

CMA Country Christmas” 
Streaming on Hulu and Disney+ on Dec. 9

CMA COUNTRY CHRISTMAS - ÒCMA Country ChristmasÓ returns for its 13th year. Filmed in Nashville, the special features some of country musicÕs most beloved artists coming together for an intimate night full of holiday classics. ÒCMA Country ChristmasÓ airs THURSDAY, DEC. 8 (9:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (ABC/Larry McCormack) CARLY PEARCE
Carly Pearce performs in “CMA Country Christmas.” COURTESY OF ABC

The “CMA Country Christmas” special is a festive night of musical performances from leading artists in the country music genre. The event, filmed in Nashville, Tennessee, will air 9 p.m. ET on ABC and be available to stream on Hulu and Disney+. Hosted by Carly Pearce, the country music special will include performances by Dan + Shay, Old Dominion, Scotty McCreery and more. 

“A Very Backstreet Holiday” 
Streaming on Disney + on Dec. 15

The holiday special will feature Grammy Award winners The Backstreet Boys. The group will be ringing in the holiday season with a night of performances, including songs from their new holiday album “A Very Backstreet Holiday” as well as their classic tracks. 

“Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All!”
Dec. 20 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and streaming on Paramount+ 

Mariah Carey will host a two-hour concert special at Madison Square Garden in New York. The Grammy- winning songstress will be performing a selection of her holiday hits, including the renowned song “All I Want for Christmas is You.” The upcoming special will proceed after the singer’s two-day revue in Toronto on Dec. 11 and New York City on Dec. 13.

Christmas in Rockefeller Center
Nov. 30 on NBC

CHRISTMAS IN ROCKEFELLER CENTER -- Pictured: "Christmas in Rockefeller Center" Key Art -- (Photo by: NBC)
“Christmas in Rockefeller Center” COURTESY OF NBC

The 90th annual “Christmas in Rockefeller Center” marks the beginning of the holiday season. The night includes the legendary lighting of the Christmas tree in Rockefeller Center in New York City. Hosted by Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Craig Melvin and Mario Lopez, the star-studded night will feature performances by Jimmie Allen, Andrea Bocelli, David Foster, Alicia Keys and more. Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are set to perform their holiday single “You Make It Feel Like Christmas.”

National Christmas Tree Lighting: Celebrating 100 Years” 
Dec. 11 streaming on Paramount+

The “National Christmas Tree Lighting,” presented by the National Park Service and the National Park Foundation, will include the lighting of the National Christmas Tree in Presidents Park in Washington, D.C. Rapper and actor LL Cool J will host the event for the second year in a row, followed by performances by Joss Stone, Shania Twain, Gloria Estefan, Andy Grammer and more. 

A Home for the Holidays at The Grove
Dec. 23 on CBS at 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. ET, and streaming live and on-demand on Paramount+

Hosted by Gloria Estefan, the award-winning special will shine a light on the children of the American foster care system, with special performances by Andy Grammer, Little Big Town, David Foster and Katharine McPhee from The Grove in Los Angeles. The program will showcase uplifting stories about adoption from foster care families.

“Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade”
Dec. 25 at 10 a.m. ET and streaming on Hulu on Dec. 26

The parade will ring in the joy of the holiday season with parade segments from Walt Disney Theme parks, specifically the Magic Kingdom theme park in Orlando, Florida, and the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California. Hosted by Derek and Julianne Hough, Sherry Cola and Marcus Scribner, the special will include musical performances by Ne-Yo, Black Eyed Peas, Becky G and Meghan Trainor.

“Miley’s New Years’ Eve Party”
Dec. 31 from 10:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. ET on NBC or stream live and on-demand on Peacock

MILEY’S NEW YEAR’S EVE PARTY HOSTED BY MILEY CYRUS AND DOLLY PARTON -- Season: 1 -- Pictured: (l-r) Miley Cyrus, Dolly Parton — (Photo by: Vijat Mohindra/NBC)
“Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party” hosted by Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton. COURTESY OF NBC

After the success of her special in 2021, Miley Cyrus is returning for another installment of her New Year’s Eve party. Hosted by Cyrus and Pete Davidson last year, this year’s party is set to be cohosted by Cyrus and her godmother, legendary country songstress Dolly Parton. The event, filmed in Miami and produced by “Saturday Night Live” executive Lorne Michaels, will feature performances by special guests who have yet to be announced. 

 

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

8 Christmas and Holiday TV Specials to Watch in December 2022

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

8 Christmas and Holiday TV Specials to Watch in December 2022

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

8 Christmas and Holiday TV Specials to Watch in December 2022

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

8 Christmas and Holiday TV Specials to Watch in December 2022

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

8 Christmas and Holiday TV Specials to Watch in December 2022

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

8 Christmas and Holiday TV Specials to Watch in December 2022

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

8 Christmas and Holiday TV Specials to Watch in December 2022

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

8 Christmas and Holiday TV Specials to Watch in December 2022

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

8 Christmas and Holiday TV Specials to Watch in December 2022

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

8 Christmas and Holiday TV Specials to Watch in December 2022

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

8 Christmas and Holiday TV Specials to Watch in December 2022

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

8 Christmas and Holiday TV Specials to Watch in December 2022

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

8 Christmas and Holiday TV Specials to Watch in December 2022

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

8 Christmas and Holiday TV Specials to Watch in December 2022

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

8 Christmas and Holiday TV Specials to Watch in December 2022

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

8 Christmas and Holiday TV Specials to Watch in December 2022

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

8 Christmas and Holiday TV Specials to Watch in December 2022

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

8 Christmas and Holiday TV Specials to Watch in December 2022

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

8 Christmas and Holiday TV Specials to Watch in December 2022

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

8 Christmas and Holiday TV Specials to Watch in December 2022

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

8 Christmas and Holiday TV Specials to Watch in December 2022

Hot Summer Bags

8 Christmas and Holiday TV Specials to Watch in December 2022

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

8 Christmas and Holiday TV Specials to Watch in December 2022

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

8 Christmas and Holiday TV Specials to Watch in December 2022

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

8 Christmas and Holiday TV Specials to Watch in December 2022

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

8 Christmas and Holiday TV Specials to Watch in December 2022

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

8 Christmas and Holiday TV Specials to Watch in December 2022

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

8 Christmas and Holiday TV Specials to Watch in December 2022

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

8 Christmas and Holiday TV Specials to Watch in December 2022

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

8 Christmas and Holiday TV Specials to Watch in December 2022

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

8 Christmas and Holiday TV Specials to Watch in December 2022

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

8 Christmas and Holiday TV Specials to Watch in December 2022

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

8 Christmas and Holiday TV Specials to Watch in December 2022

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

8 Christmas and Holiday TV Specials to Watch in December 2022

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

8 Christmas and Holiday TV Specials to Watch in December 2022

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

8 Christmas and Holiday TV Specials to Watch in December 2022

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

8 Christmas and Holiday TV Specials to Watch in December 2022

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

8 Christmas and Holiday TV Specials to Watch in December 2022

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

8 Christmas and Holiday TV Specials to Watch in December 2022

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

8 Christmas and Holiday TV Specials to Watch in December 2022

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

8 Christmas and Holiday TV Specials to Watch in December 2022

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

8 Christmas and Holiday TV Specials to Watch in December 2022

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad