×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: June 24, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Louis Vuitton Men’s Spring 2023

Sustainability

Ralph Lauren’s Indigenous Artist Fellowship, Cradle-to-Cradle Cashmere Celebrated in ESG Report

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Dior Men’s Show Will Celebrate Bloomsbury Set Painter Duncan Grant

Christopher Kane Has No Expectations When It Comes to Creating Art

The Scottish-born designer is showing his first art collection at the Galerie Gugging in Klosterneuburg, Austria.

Christopher Kane art
Art has been an inspiring factor in Christopher Kane's overall creative process. Christopher Kane

LONDON — Christopher Kane is staging a show, an art show.

The Scottish-born designer is not one to follow conventions. He will be debuting his first curated collection of artwork at the Galerie Gugging in Klosterneuburg, Austria, about an hour outside of central Vienna.

The show will run until Oct. 9.

Kane has been a rising star in the fashion industry since 2006, when he graduated from Central Saint Martins’ Fashion MA program.

His subversive take on sexy dressing stopped hitting the physical runways in February 2020. He is still designing, but on his own terms by opting out of the ever-changing London Fashion Week calendar.

However, the focus has shifted to his diffusion line More Joy, where sales quadrupled in 2020 and his other joy, painting, which he had not returned to since his teenage years.

Related Galleries

Art has been an inspiring factor in his overall creative process — during the pandemic he picked up the pastime that quickly fed into his day job. For his spring 2021 collection, he turned his artwork into prints and editors received a one-off piece of art from Kane as a ticket invitation to his show.

Christopher Kane art
Christopher Kane has been a collector of the house artists at Galerie Gugging because of their deeply rooted association with outsider art. Christopher Kane

“I realized I had lost something very special. It’s important to have an outlet just to yourself. I’m so happy I’ve rediscovered art again,” he said, hoping that the show inspires the public to be more open-minded about themselves.

“I first came across a Johann Hauser drawing [‘Woman in a Yellow Dress’] in 2015 and I was attracted to it instantly as it featured a lady in a yellow dress almost identical to one in my ‘Princess Margaret on Acid’ spring 2011 collection,” he said.

“From there I discovered the story of Gugging and met Nina Katschnig [managing director of the gallery] who really embraced the collaboration in 2016. We’ve remained in touch and became friends.”

The idea to collaborate was initiated by Katschnig in 2021, when she asked if Kane would be interested in the opportunity. 

“I was delighted as I had amassed so many paintings and drawings and wasn’t quite sure what I should do with them,” he explains of his 60 displayed works.

He has been a collector of the house artists at Gugging because of their deeply rooted association with outsider art, something he started researching when his mother passed away in 2015. The following year he exhibited artwork from the gallery at his flagship in London on the opening night of Frieze London.

“I have always loved African and aboriginal art, then I discovered Art Brut and it just took my breath away,” he said, adding that it’s about the necessity to spill raw emotions onto a canvas that drew him in.

“It’s funny I’ve never gone out to seek Outsider Art, it’s always found me accidentally. I am not interested in trends, it’s very organic and of course Katschnig is always surprising me with her curations. Johannes Lechner and Leopold Strobl are new discoveries which just make me smile.”

There are no expectations for Kane the artist and that’s the “most rewarding part” for him. “I feel free when I draw or paint, I have no one to please other than myself,” he said, joking that the only challenge is making sure he doesn’t get paint in his dog Bruce’s eyes or ears.

Christopher Kane is taking his art

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Christopher Kane is taking his art

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Christopher Kane is taking his art

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Christopher Kane is taking his art

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Christopher Kane is taking his art

Hot Summer Bags

Christopher Kane is taking his art

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Christopher Kane is taking his art

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Christopher Kane is taking his art

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Christopher Kane is taking his art

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Christopher Kane is taking his art

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Christopher Kane is taking his art

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Christopher Kane is taking his art

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Christopher Kane is taking his art

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Christopher Kane is taking his art

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Christopher Kane is taking his art

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Christopher Kane is taking his art

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Christopher Kane is taking his art

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Christopher Kane is taking his art

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Christopher Kane is taking his art

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Christopher Kane is taking his art

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Christopher Kane is taking his art

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Christopher Kane is taking his art

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Christopher Kane is taking his art

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Christopher Kane is taking his art

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Christopher Kane is taking his art

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Christopher Kane is taking his art

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Christopher Kane is taking his art

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Christopher Kane is taking his art

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Christopher Kane is taking his art

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Christopher Kane is taking his art

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Christopher Kane is taking his art

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Christopher Kane is taking his art

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Christopher Kane is taking his art

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Christopher Kane is taking his art

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Christopher Kane is taking his art

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Christopher Kane is taking his art

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Christopher Kane is taking his art

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

Christopher Kane is taking his art

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

Christopher Kane is taking his art

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Christopher Kane is taking his art

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Christopher Kane is taking his art

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Christopher Kane is taking his art

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Christopher Kane is taking his art

Video: Inside Jen Atkin's Ouai Haircare

Paris Hilton

Video: Paris Hilton: From Branding Powerhouse to Tech Investor

Christopher Kane is taking his art

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad