DUBAI — Steps away from Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior, Loro Piano and Ralph Lauren, Cipriani Dolci is in a sweet spot at its new location in The Dubai Mall. The latest iteration of the famed restaurant chain is a luxurious take on an Italian Pasticceria, decorated in the iconic nautical colors Cipriani is known for.

Giuseppe Cipriani, chief executive officer and namesake of his grandfather, who founded the original Harry’s Bar in Venice in 1931, spoke to WWD on the opening Cipriani Dolci.

WWD: Your restaurants are a mainstay among celebrities and the fashion set. What is the key to the keeping the magic alive across so many locations in different parts of the world?

As my grandfather always said, treat regular people as royals and royals as regular people. Through the years we had all different kind of interesting people coming to our restaurants, from intellectuals to entrepreneurs , artists, royalties and so on but the most important thing is their repeat custom of coming back, and wanting to share more meals with friends or pleasant experiences in total freedom.

WWD: You are expanding your empire with a third opening in the UAE. Tell us how this location is unique? Why did you decide to open here?

Dubai is an exciting dynamic city and I think there is still room for more opportunities. The Dubai Mall is one of the largest shopping and entertaining environments in the world and Fashion Avenue is certainly a fantastic location for our customers, loyal or new ones. We have great brands as neighbors and the open exciting atmosphere of our Cipriani Dolci makes it perfect for a stop after shopping.

WWD: You are famous for bellinis, but what will you do at the location in Dubai Mall which doesn’t allow alcohol?

White peach puree with a little soda is fantastic by itself and very refreshing, especially with the Dubai heat!

WWD: Tell us about some of the unique elements of Cipriani Dolci at Dubai Mall?

The central vetrine and the tables around it makes it a wonderful oasis in the middle of elegant shopping with the perfect flow for social interactions. It has a great energy and vibe for both leisure and business reunions.

WWD: Who do you expect to welcome to this new location?

A combination of old and new faces, business people who are in the nearby financial district and visitors alike. Some will discover us for the first time and others will come to their usual home.