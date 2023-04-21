WWD Report Card: Coachella Performers’ Best and Worst

Bad Bunny Getty Images

Always with his finger on the fashion pulse. Bunny proves his place in the fashion world with this one-of-a-kind patchwork puffer jacket with matching pants by indie designer ERL. Also, the major bling doesn’t hurt.

Rosalia Getty Images

The Spanish singer creates the perfect tension between the ethereal and the punk. This sheer ruffled top looked sick paired with the ultra tight leather pants. Obviously the shield sunglasses keeps her Motomami image still in full gear.

Black Pink Getty Images

The K-pop group paid homage to their her own band name by wearing soft pink and black in four different interpretations, with soft romantic and silky pink with black fitted leather pieces. Great minds think alike, as Rosalía could have been the fifth member of the band fashion-wise, this time.

Becky G Getty Images

Is western having a comeback? With cowboy references popping up everywhere, Becky G runs ahead of the pack. Mixing the cowboy hat with the bikini makes the look perfect for Coachella, and pairing it with jeans grounds the outfit and the denim shade is very ’90s — giving the look the necessary retro touch to make it fabulous.

Ethel Cain Getty Images

This prep-school-meets-marching-band look by Givenchy is the perfect choice for a Coachella performance, as Beyoncé proved a few years ago. This outfit has potential for street style as much as it does stage.

Debbie Harry Getty Images

Harry is an absolute iconic for showing up in this. The lead singer of Blondie seems to be channeling “Heart of Glass” by wearing the smash mirror top. The quilted fitted jeans and arm piece complete the warrior look, and when you add the flowing hair and ’80s shield sunglasses the result is rockstar perfection.

Willow Getty Images

Smith is killing it with this denim jumpsuit with flowy jean straps. The retro hardcore leather and metal combat boot makes the outfit even more dystopian. And when you add the angular electric guitar, the result is priceless. Note to self…carry an electric guitar.

