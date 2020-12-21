This fall, Sofia Coppola’s latest film “On the Rocks” left many viewers nostalgic for Bemelmans Bar at The Carlyle hotel. But while Bill Murray and Rashida Jones are able to casually drop by the atmospheric bar for father-daughter convo in the movie, the iconic uptown New York haunt — a holiday favorite — remains closed to visitors.

As a salve, you can re-create the experience (including the questionable familial advice, in the spirit of the film) wherever you are this holiday season.

Below, a few cocktail recipes from last year’s winter menu at Bemelmans to re-create at home. Each drink pairs particularly well with music played by Bemelmans resident pianist Earl Rose, who is livestreaming a set on the hotel’s Instagram each Tuesday evening in December. And — for those who really want an immersive experience — you can even pick up one of the bar’s Ludwig Bemelmans-illustrated lampshades, available in the hotel’s newly launched online boutique. Cheers!

Le Fleur De Paradis

1 ounce Hendrick’s Gin

1/2 ounces of St. Germain

Splash or two of fresh grapefruit juice

Splash of fresh lemon juice

Splash of simple syrup

1 drop of orange bitters

Topped with Champagne

Combine all ingredients (except Champagne) Shake in a shaker, pour into a martini glass and top with splash of Champagne

Champagne Dream

1 oz Pama Pomegranate liqueur

1 oz orange juice

1 oz Cointreau

Splash of Champagne

In a shaker, add ice and combine the Pama liqueur, Cointreau and orange juice. Using a strainer, pour the mixture in a flute glass and top with a splash of Champagne and garnish with a raspberry.

Red Velvet

2 oz Bulleit Rye

1 1/2 oz Spiced Plum Tea

1 1/2 fresh lime juice

1 oz simple syrup

1 egg white

Place all of the above ingredients and shake vigorously. Serve straight up in a martini glass and sprinkle with bee pollen.

Tequila Manhattan

4 oz tequila (Bemelmans uses Casamigos Anejo)

1 oz Antica Carpano

3 dashes Angostura Bitters

Use a mixing glass filled with ice, add the ingredients and still well. Pour into a martini glass, garnish with a brandied cherry (or two) and enjoy.

Maple Leaf

2oz Michter’s rye whiskey

1oz fresh lemon juice

1oz maple syrup

2 dashes Angostura bitters

Egg white from 1 egg

Mix all ingredients together — shake vigorously and serve into a coupe glass.

Garnish one drop of Angostura bitters in the middle of the glass and one nasturtium leaf.

