The 2021 Grammy Awards are here, with the ceremony taking place in a hybrid format filmed live from Los Angeles in front of a limited audience.

The ceremony celebrates the year’s biggest albums, records and recording artists across 83 categories. The majority of the winners were announced during the Premiere Ceremony ahead of the televised show, with the top prizes — including Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Best New Artist — revealed during the televised ceremony.

Beyoncé was the most nominated artist this year, picking up nine nominations including Record of the Year and Song of the Year for “Black Parade,” as well as Record of the Year as a featured artist on Megan Thee Stallion’s hit “Savage.” “Savage” also received nods for Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song.

Here, WWD compiles the list of 2021 Grammy Award winners from the live show, updated as each category is announced. Read on for more.

Record of the Year

WINNER: TBD

BLACK PARADE — Beyoncé

COLORS — Black Pumas

ROCKSTAR — DaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch

SAY SO — Doja Cat

EVERYTHING I WANTED — Billie Eilish

DON’T START NOW — Dua Lipa

CIRCLES — Post Malone

SAVAGE — Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé

Album of the Year

WINNER: TBD

CHILOMBO — Jhené Aiko

BLACK PUMAS (DELUXE EDITION) — Black Pumas

EVERYDAY LIFE — Coldplay

DJESSE VOL.3 — Jacob Collier

WOMEN IN MUSIC PT. III — HAIM

FUTURE NOSTALGIA — Dua Lipa

HOLLYWOOD’S BLEEDING — Post Malone

FOLKLORE — Taylor Swift

View Gallery Related Gallery Backstage at Chanel RTW Fall 2021

Song of the Year

WINNER: TBD

BLACK PARADE — Beyoncé

THE BOX — Roddy Ricch

CARDIGAN — Taylor Swift

CIRCLES — Post Malone

DON’T START NOW — Dua Lipa

EVERYTHING I WANTED — Billie Eilish

I CAN’T BREATHE — H.E.R.

IF THE WORLD WAS ENDING — JP Saxe Featuring Julia Michaels

Best New Artist

WINNER: Megan Thee Stallion

INGRID ANDRESS

PHOEBE BRIDGERS

CHIKA

NOAH CYRUS

D SMOKE

DOJA CAT

KAYTRANADA

MEGAN THEE STALLION

Best Pop Solo Performance

WINNER: TBD

YUMMY — Justin Bieber

SAY SO — Doja Cat

EVERYTHING I WANTED — Billie Eilish

DON’T START NOW — Dua Lipa

WATERMELON SUGAR — Harry Styles

CARDIGAN — Taylor Swift

Best Rap Song

WINNER: TBD

THE BIGGER PICTURE — Lil Baby

THE BOX — Roddy Ricch

LAUGH NOW, CRY LATER — Drake Featuring Lil Durk

ROCKSTAR — DaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch

SAVAGE — Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé

Get to Know the Grammy Nominees for Best New Artist

More from the Eye:

Soleil Moon Frye Revisits the Past in ‘Kid 90’

Breaking Down Lady Gaga’s Method Approach to ‘House of Gucci’