The 2021 Grammy Awards are here, with the ceremony taking place in a hybrid format filmed live from Los Angeles in front of a limited audience.
The ceremony celebrates the year’s biggest albums, records and recording artists across 83 categories. The majority of the winners were announced during the Premiere Ceremony ahead of the televised show, with the top prizes — including Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Best New Artist — revealed during the televised ceremony.
Beyoncé was the most nominated artist this year, picking up nine nominations including Record of the Year and Song of the Year for “Black Parade,” as well as Record of the Year as a featured artist on Megan Thee Stallion’s hit “Savage.” “Savage” also received nods for Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song.
Here, WWD compiles the list of 2021 Grammy Award winners from the live show, updated as each category is announced. Read on for more.
Record of the Year
WINNER: TBD
BLACK PARADE — Beyoncé
COLORS — Black Pumas
ROCKSTAR — DaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch
SAY SO — Doja Cat
EVERYTHING I WANTED — Billie Eilish
DON’T START NOW — Dua Lipa
CIRCLES — Post Malone
SAVAGE — Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé
Album of the Year
WINNER: TBD
CHILOMBO — Jhené Aiko
BLACK PUMAS (DELUXE EDITION) — Black Pumas
EVERYDAY LIFE — Coldplay
DJESSE VOL.3 — Jacob Collier
WOMEN IN MUSIC PT. III — HAIM
FUTURE NOSTALGIA — Dua Lipa
HOLLYWOOD’S BLEEDING — Post Malone
FOLKLORE — Taylor Swift
Song of the Year
WINNER: TBD
BLACK PARADE — Beyoncé
THE BOX — Roddy Ricch
CARDIGAN — Taylor Swift
CIRCLES — Post Malone
DON’T START NOW — Dua Lipa
EVERYTHING I WANTED — Billie Eilish
I CAN’T BREATHE — H.E.R.
IF THE WORLD WAS ENDING — JP Saxe Featuring Julia Michaels
Best New Artist
WINNER: Megan Thee Stallion
INGRID ANDRESS
PHOEBE BRIDGERS
CHIKA
NOAH CYRUS
D SMOKE
DOJA CAT
KAYTRANADA
MEGAN THEE STALLION
Best Pop Solo Performance
WINNER: TBD
YUMMY — Justin Bieber
SAY SO — Doja Cat
EVERYTHING I WANTED — Billie Eilish
DON’T START NOW — Dua Lipa
WATERMELON SUGAR — Harry Styles
CARDIGAN — Taylor Swift
Best Rap Song
WINNER: TBD
THE BIGGER PICTURE — Lil Baby
THE BOX — Roddy Ricch
LAUGH NOW, CRY LATER — Drake Featuring Lil Durk
ROCKSTAR — DaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch
SAVAGE — Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé
