Hermès Sales Jump 24.3% in Q3 on Strength of Asia, U.S.

Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Hermès Bags Hit Amazon Through Secondhand Distributor

Brunello Cucinelli Forecasts Record Year, Relying on Strong Pipeline to Drive Revenues

Convivio Marks 30th Anniversary With IRL Event, ‘Kill It With Fashion’ Tag Line

The charity supporting the AIDS/HIV cause runs Nov. 3 to 7 at Milan’s Fabbrica del Vapore.

Convivio 2022 ad campaign
The ad campaign for Convivio's 15th edition marking the AIDS/HIV fundraiser's 30th anniversary. Dario Catellani/Courtesy of Convivio

MILAN Biannual Italian fundraiser Convivio is returning IRL for its 15th edition this year after skipping the 2020 event due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On its 30th anniversary, the charity supporting AIDS/HIV research unveiled a few novelties, including a new location for the event running Nov. 3 to 7 at the Fabbrica del Vapore venue.

For the first time in its history, funds will be channeled into prevention of other infectious diseases, not just AIDS/HIV, including Monkeypox, in hope of helping Anlaids Lombardy fight stigma and prejudice and offer assistance to those in needs across a variety of illnesses. In 2018 the fundraiser gathered around 2 million euros.

For its return to the Milan charity scene, a new promoting committee was installed. It includes fashion personalities, such as Brunello Cucinelli’s daughter and brand copresident and co-creative director Carolina Cucinelli; Maria Giulia Prezioso Maramotti Germanetti, omnichannel retail director of the Max Mara Fashion Group and the company’s global brand ambassador; Warly Tomei and Umberta Gnutti Beretta, co-chairs of the Camera Moda Fashion Trust talent support organization, as well as local fashion media people such as Francesca Ragazzi and Simone Marchetti, head of editorial content at Vogue Italia and editorial director of Vanity Fair Europe and editor in chief of Vanity Fair Italia, respectively.

Marquee graphic designer Italo Lupi provided the new logo, replacing the former handwritten font in favor of an old-style lettering with each “I” replaced by two misaligned dots. It was conceived and sketched in tandem with Emanuele Farneti, editor in chief of D, the weekly supplement of Italy’s progressive newspaper La Repubblica.

Several brands were enrolled to support the 2022 initiative, including Bulgari, Giorgio Armani, Max Mara, Moncler, Tory Burch, Dsquared2, Sergio Rossi, Casadei, Ermanno Scervino, Furla and Golden Goose.

As per tradition they are expected to donate a number of pieces, including apparel, accessories and footwear, among other categories, which will be sold at half their retail price. The proceedings will be entirely donated to Convivio.

Food, wine, beauty products, kidswear, home furnishings and decor will also be on sale, similar to the 2018 edition.

A charity gala dinner will be held on Nov. 8 at the tail end of the event, with companies setting up their own tables interpreting a designated theme, which this year is focused on SportCouture, a nod to well-being and the healthy lifestyle.

An out-of-home campaign for the 2022 edition of Convivio developed by Pietro Terzini.
An out-of-home campaign for the 2022 edition of Convivio developed by Pietro Terzini. Courtesy of Convivio

An advertising campaign dedicated to the event was developed by fashion-favorite artist, writer and digital creator Pietro Terzini who elaborated the “Kill It With fashion” catchphrase, handwritten on a black background and appearing on billboards, on the side of newsstands and on social media. Convivio has a track record for divisive campaigns, in 2016 the ads claiming the “AIDS is fashionable” slogan stirred up controversy among designers and the Italian media.

For 30 years Convivio has raised around 25 million euros in funds, drawing around 60,000 visitors per edition in the most recent years, and supporting three hospitals in the Milan metropolitan area.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

