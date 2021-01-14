Daniel Boulud Hosts Virtual Cooking Classes to Benefit Citymeals on Wheels

If you’re ready to take your pandemic cooking to the next level, Daniel Boulud is here to teach. The renowned chef is hosting virtual cooking classes for January (starting today) during which he’ll walk participants through cooking four dishes: steak tartare, poulet basquaise, trout grenobloise, and salade Lyonnaise. The four ticketed classes start at $200 for a shopping list, recipe and Zoom link — just slightly less expensive than the prixe-fixe menu at Daniel. (For $625, those located within a 2-mile radius of the Upper East Side restaurant can get a box delivered with all the items on the list prepped and ready to cook.) Classes are around an hour and include time for a post-cooking question-and-answer session. Boulud, who’s copresident of Citymeals on Wheels, will donate 10 percent of class sales to the nonprofit.

Mashama Bailey and John O. Morisano Pen Memoir “The Black, The White and The Grey”

Bailey and Morisano, who co-own acclaimed Savannah, Ga., restaurant The Grey, have just released their book “The Black, The White and The Grey.” Part food memoir, part social commentary, and part cookbook, the first-person book alternates between their perspectives and experiences opening The Grey inside an old Greyhound station. Each chapter concludes with a recipe, including the chicken schnitzel with white barbecue sauce that Bailey cooked for her chef audition, carrots in harissa and salted honey chess pie.

The Grey is also the latest restaurant-in-residence at New York-based Intersect by Lexus. Beginning Jan. 21, Bailey’s Southern cuisine will be available for delivery and takeaway. Limited copies of their book, as well as a pickling kit, will be included with the three-course meals.

