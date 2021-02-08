Netflix is yet again dominating during the 2021 awards season, this time at the upcoming Critics’ Choice Awards.

The streaming service received four best picture nominations for the 26th annual Critics’ Choice Awards, which released its full list of nominees Monday morning. Netflix received nominations for its films “Mank,” “Da 5 Bloods,” “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” and “The Trial of the Chicago 7.”

Other nominations for best picture went to “Minari,” “News of the World,” “Nomadland,” “One Night in Miami,” “Promising Young Woman” and “Sound of Metal.”

Late actor Chadwick Boseman received two posthumous nominations for his roles in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” and “Da 5 Bloods,” after receiving the same nominations for the upcoming SAG Awards.

The 2021 Critics’ Choice Awards will air on March 7 in a hybrid virtual and in-person format. The show will be hosted by actor Taye Diggs.

Scroll on to see the full list of 2021 Critics’ Choice Awards nominations.

BEST PICTURE

“Da 5 Bloods”

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

“Mank”

“Minari”

“News of the World”

“Nomadland”

“One Night in Miami”

“Promising Young Woman”

“Sound of Metal”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

BEST ACTOR

Ben Affleck – “The Way Back”

Riz Ahmed – “Sound of Metal”

Chadwick Boseman – “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Tom Hanks – “News of the World”

Anthony Hopkins – “The Father”

Delroy Lindo – “Da 5 Bloods”

Gary Oldman – “Mank”

Steven Yeun – “Minari”

BEST ACTRESS

Viola Davis – “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Andra Day – “The United States vs. Billie Holiday”

Sidney Flanigan – “Never Rarely Sometimes Always”

Vanessa Kirby – “Pieces of a Woman”

Frances McDormand – “Nomadland”

Carey Mulligan – “Promising Young Woman”

Zendaya – “Malcolm & Marie”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Chadwick Boseman – “Da 5 Bloods”

Sacha Baron Cohen – “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Daniel Kaluuya – “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Bill Murray – “On the Rocks”

Leslie Odom Jr. – “One Night in Miami”

Paul Raci – “Sound of Metal”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Maria Bakalova – “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

Ellen Burstyn – “Pieces of a Woman”

Glenn Close – “Hillbilly Elegy”

Olivia Colman – “The Father”

Amanda Seyfried – “Mank”

Yuh-Jung Youn – “Minari”

BEST YOUNG ACTOR/ACTRESS

Ryder Allen – “Palmer”

Ibrahima Gueye – “The Life Ahead”

Alan Kim – “Minari”

Talia Ryder – “Never Rarely Sometimes Always”

Caoilinn Springall – “The Midnight Sky”

Helena Zengel – “News of the World”

BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE

“Da 5 Bloods”

“Judas and the Black Messiah”

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

“Minari”

“One Night in Miami”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

BEST DIRECTOR

Lee Isaac Chung – “Minari”

Emerald Fennell – “Promising Young Woman”

David Fincher – “Mank”

Spike Lee – “Da 5 Bloods”

Regina King – “One Night in Miami”

Aaron Sorkin – “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Chloé Zhao – “Nomadland”

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Lee Isaac Chung – “Minari”

Emerald Fennell – “Promising Young Woman”

Jack Fincher – “Mank”

Eliza Hittman – “Never Rarely Sometimes Always”

Darius Marder and Abraham Marder – “Sound of Metal”

Aaron Sorkin – “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Paul Greengrass and Luke Davies – “News of the World”

Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller – “The Father”

Kemp Powers – “One Night in Miami”

Jon Raymond and Kelly Reichardt – “First Cow”

Ruben Santiago-Hudson – “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Chloé Zhao – “Nomadland”

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Christopher Blauvelt – “First Cow”

Erik Messerschmidt – “Mank”

Lachlan Milne – “Minari”

Joshua James Richards – “Nomadland”

Newton Thomas Sigel – “Da 5 Bloods”

Hoyte Van Hoytema – “Tenet”

Dariusz Wolski – “News of the World”

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

Cristina Casali, Charlotte Dirickx – “The Personal History of David Copperfield”

David Crank, Elizabeth Keenan – “News of the World”

Nathan Crowley, Kathy Lucas – “Tenet”

Donald Graham Burt, Jan Pascale – “Mank”

Kave Quinn, Stella Fox – “Emma”

Mark Ricker, Karen O’Hara and Diana Stoughton – “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

BEST EDITING

Alan Baumgarten – “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Kirk Baxter – “Mank”

Jennifer Lame – “Tenet”

Yorgos Lamprinos – “The Father”

Mikkel E. G. Nielsen – “Sound of Metal”

Chloé Zhao – “Nomadland”

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Alexandra Byrne – “Emma”

Bina Daigeler – “Mulan”

Suzie Harman and Robert Worley – “The Personal History of David Copperfield”

Ann Roth – “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Nancy Steiner – “Promising Young Woman”

Trish Summerville – “Mank”

BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP

“Emma”

“Hillbilly Elegy”

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

“Mank”

“Promising Young Woman”

“The United States vs. Billie Holiday”

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

“Greyhound”

“The Invisible Man”

“Mank”

“The Midnight Sky”

“Mulan”

“Tenet”

“Wonder Woman 1984”

BEST COMEDY

“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

“The Forty-Year-Old Version”

“The King of Staten Island”

“On the Rocks”

“Palm Springs”

“The Prom”

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

“Another Round”

“Collective”

“La Llorona”

“The Life Ahead”

“Minari”

“Two of Us”

BEST SONG

Everybody Cries – “The Outpost”

Fight for You – “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Husavik (My Home Town) – “Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga”

Io sì (Seen) – “The Life Ahead”

Speak Now – “One Night in Miami”

Tigress & Tweed – “The United States vs. Billie Holiday”

BEST SCORE

Alexandre Desplat – “The Midnight Sky”

Ludwig Göransson – “Tenet”

James Newton Howard – “News of the World”

Emile Mosseri – “Minari”

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross – “Mank”

Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste – “Soul”

