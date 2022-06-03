×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: June 3, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Royal Wives Pick Dior, Emilia Wickstead for Platinum Jubilee Service

Eye

The French Open: The Fashion Highs and Lows Over the Decades

Fashion

S.S. Daley Wins the 2022 Edition of the LVMH Prize for Young Designers

EXCLUSIVE: Dior Taps Philippe Starck to Reinterpret Medallion Chair

The Miss Dior chair will be unveiled at the Salone del Mobile in Milan.

Philippe Starck
Philippe Starck James Bort/Courtesy of Dior

PARIS Just as a fashion designer might spend a lifetime creating the perfect little black dress, Philippe Starck is obsessed with making the ideal chair.

With his new collaboration with Dior, due to be unveiled at the Salone del Mobile furniture fair in Milan, he thinks he’s nailed it. Starck, who is behind iconic designs like the transparent Louis Ghost, was commissioned to put his spin on another medallion chair: the Louis XVI-style model that has been a symbol of Dior since the house was founded in 1947.

The designer, who describes his ethos as a constant striving for minimalist perfection, stripped the classic chair down to its bare bones, and chose to make it in aluminum to emphasize the lightness and purity of its silhouette.

“I can tell you that right now, nothing can be ‘less’ than this chair, and that requires a huge amount of work. You have to literally whittle it down. You have to know the technology,” he told WWD in a Zoom interview.

Related Galleries

“I worked to create a totally timeless, definitive design, an icon, so that it will never go out of style,” he added. “We’re right down to the skeleton of the object. That’s why there are very biomorphic shapes in this chair. Semantically, stylistically, we’ve reached the bare minimum.”

Philippe Starck's sketch for the Miss Dior chair.
Philippe Starck’s sketch for the Miss Dior chair. Courtesy of Dior

The chair will be the centerpiece of the “Dior by Starck” exhibition, due to run from June 7 to 12 at Palazzo Citterio in Milan, which can be visited by prebooking a time slot online. Starck has commissioned sound artist Stephan Crasneanscki to create a soundtrack for the show, inspired by the imagined life of Miss Dior.

The solo presentation reflects Starck’s stature in the design world. For last year’s Salone del Mobile, Dior commissioned more than a dozen participants, including Pierre Yovanovitch, India Mahdavi and Oki Sato of Japanese design firm Nendo, to revisit the medallion chair.

Working with decorator Victor Grandpierre, founder Christian Dior introduced the streamlined neoclassical style that came to define the Dior universe. The oval-back chair was a feature of his couture salon, as well as his store decor, beginning with the brand’s first boutique on Avenue Montaigne.

Starck said the design had entered collective memory, making the collaboration feel natural.

Dubbed Miss Dior, his take presented a logistical challenge. Only one injector, located in Italy, was capable of creating a mold to produce the chair, which is less than one centimeter thick in places. It comes in three models, featuring one, two or no armrests, priced from 1,500 euros to 5,000 euros.

“I chose a difficult material that’s designed to last. It’s made of recyclable aluminum that is very special, quite expensive and rock solid. There’s no reason for this chair ever to break, and that’s already an extraordinary guarantee when you buy it. You know it’s something that can be handed down,” Starck explained.

The designer, who has always promoted democratic products like his 1989 curved toothbrush for Fluocaril, said the project would have been impossible to achieve without a luxury partner like Dior, willing to invest heavily in the production process.

“I’ve always pushed to keep costs down so that everyone can have access to quality design,” he said. “Given the choice, obviously, I would always prefer that. But there are other people who can afford this. Why deny them?”

Philippe Starck's Miss Dior chair in polished aluminum.
Philippe Starck’s Miss Dior chair in polished aluminum. Courtesy of Dior

The Miss Dior chair telegraphs luxury, with galvanized metallic finishes including pink copper, black chromium and gold, available in satinated or polished versions. By contrast, the polycarbonate Louis Ghost, produced by Kartell, retails for less than 350 euros — though Starck stands by his use of plastic.

“I don’t change with the wind,” he said. “I will always defend my use of plastic, because I did it for environmental reasons, which is to say that when I make a plastic chair, I don’t cut any trees and I don’t kill any animals.”

Starck notes that the polycarbonate used in the Louis Ghost chair is made from renewable raw materials. “I’ve spent a lot of time working with manufacturers, and today, there are bio-sourced plastics. I’ve been waiting for this moment for 20 years,” he noted.

The designer, who is based in Portugal, is also thinking about more significant ways to reduce our environmental footprint. He’s working on a state-of-the-art complex for space training company Orbit that is designed to leave no trace.

“We’re building a city, but reinventing all the parameters. I want it to be the first reversible town, meaning it can disappear in three months and have the smallest possible footprint,” he explained. “In addition to training people for space, which is the future of the world, I’m potentially creating the cities of the future, too.”

Up next is space itself: commercial space station Axiom Space has commissioned Starck to create the crew quarters inside its privately developed modules, which will be attached to the International Space Station. Expect nest-like interiors sprinkled with hundreds of LED lights with changing colors.

As challenging as that sounds, he believes that nothing is harder to design than a chair, and it will be difficult to top the Miss Dior. “Like a lot of couturiers, I have always been on the quest for the little black dress,” he said. “In terms of chairs, now there is this one.”

SEE ALSO:

Dior Medallion Chair Exhibition to Make U.S. Debut

Dior Supports Venice Biennale as Women Artists Move to the Fore

Dior Lady Art Handbag Show Heads to China

Dior Taps Philippe Starck to Revisit

Hot Summer Bags

Dior Taps Philippe Starck to Revisit

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Dior Taps Philippe Starck to Revisit

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Dior Taps Philippe Starck to Revisit

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Dior Taps Philippe Starck to Revisit

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Dior Taps Philippe Starck to Revisit

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Dior Taps Philippe Starck to Revisit

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Dior Taps Philippe Starck to Revisit

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Dior Taps Philippe Starck to Revisit

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Dior Taps Philippe Starck to Revisit

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Dior Taps Philippe Starck to Revisit

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Dior Taps Philippe Starck to Revisit

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Dior Taps Philippe Starck to Revisit

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Dior Taps Philippe Starck to Revisit

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Dior Taps Philippe Starck to Revisit

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Dior Taps Philippe Starck to Revisit

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Dior Taps Philippe Starck to Revisit

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Dior Taps Philippe Starck to Revisit

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Dior Taps Philippe Starck to Revisit

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Dior Taps Philippe Starck to Revisit

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Dior Taps Philippe Starck to Revisit

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Dior Taps Philippe Starck to Revisit

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Dior Taps Philippe Starck to Revisit

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Dior Taps Philippe Starck to Revisit

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Dior Taps Philippe Starck to Revisit

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Dior Taps Philippe Starck to Revisit

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Dior Taps Philippe Starck to Revisit

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Dior Taps Philippe Starck to Revisit

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Dior Taps Philippe Starck to Revisit

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Dior Taps Philippe Starck to Revisit

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Dior Taps Philippe Starck to Revisit

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Dior Taps Philippe Starck to Revisit

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

Dior Taps Philippe Starck to Revisit

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

Dior Taps Philippe Starck to Revisit

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Dior Taps Philippe Starck to Revisit

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Dior Taps Philippe Starck to Revisit

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Dior Taps Philippe Starck to Revisit

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Dior Taps Philippe Starck to Revisit

Video: Inside Jen Atkin's Ouai Haircare

Paris Hilton

Video: Paris Hilton: From Branding Powerhouse to Tech Investor

Dior Taps Philippe Starck to Revisit

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Dior Taps Philippe Starck to Revisit

Video: 'Hustlers' Costume Designer Mitchell Travers Gives An Inside Look at the 'Sportswear' From the Film

JS Roques and Alice BarbierStreet Style,

Video: Top Street Style Stars Reveal How They Create Fashion Week Looks

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid on

Video: The NYFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Michael Halpern, Dilara Findikoglu, Richard Quinn

Video: Inside 3 Young Designers' LFW Spring 2020 Collections

Dior Taps Philippe Starck to Revisit

Video: NYFW Spring 2020 Trends and Highlights So Far

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad