Dior Unveils Renovated Ginza Store and Café by Ladurée

Christian Dior this week unveiled its renovated flagship store, the largest in Japan, at the luxury retail complex Ginza Six in Tokyo.

The five-floor store, which takes up a corner of the biggest retail facility in the affluent Ginza district, now comes with giant facades decorated with motifs of plants and birds.

Dior said the renovated location adopts the fundamentals of the brand’s store on 30 Avenue Montaigne in Paris, such as the signature Versailles parquet floor or the Cannage motif reinterpreted on large wooden panels.

The store, dominated by white, gray, gold and a touch of coral tones, now comes with a 7-meter-tall atrium where the leather goods lines, shoes, accessories, jewelry and watches are displayed.

Each floor is connected by a giant staircase, with a suspended artwork by the Sawada Design studio hanging in the middle.

The giant staircase inside the Dior store at Ginza Six.

The new boutique also features artwork by prominent Japanese artists. The two mural frescoes constellated with cherry blossom flowers at the entrance were specially produced by the painter Daisuke Ohba, while holographic and hypnotic pieces by artist Mariko Mori are hung on the wall.

A canvas from the series “A Bird in Its Existence” by Kazumi Nakamura, as well as a composition signed by Yuki Ishikawa can be found among the men’s and women’s collections. A painting by Gioele Amaro is displayed in the private salon.

Café Dior by Ladurée.

The flagship also comes with a Café Dior by Ladurée on the fourth floor, where the chairs are covered with Dior’s houndstooth motif in beige, black and pink, while the brand’s Cannage motif can be found on the tableware.

Besides a fusion-style menu, Ladurée offers macarons in flavors exclusive to Café Dior by Ladurée, such as tonka bean, orange blossom with almond and pink grapefruit.