×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: September 22, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Giuliano Calza on What to Expect From GCDS, Starting With Its Spring 2023 Show

Fashion

Fendi RTW Spring 2023

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Parfums Christian Dior Hosting Dance Performance in Versailles

Dior Unveils Renovated Ginza Store and Café by Ladurée

Ladurée offers macarons in flavors exclusive to the café, such as tonka bean, orange blossom with almond and pink grapefruit.

The renovated Dior store in Ginza,
The renovated Dior store in Ginza, Tokyo. Courtesy of Dior

Christian Dior this week unveiled its renovated flagship store, the largest in Japan, at the luxury retail complex Ginza Six in Tokyo.

The five-floor store, which takes up a corner of the biggest retail facility in the affluent Ginza district, now comes with giant facades decorated with motifs of plants and birds.

Dior said the renovated location adopts the fundamentals of the brand’s store on 30 Avenue Montaigne in Paris, such as the signature Versailles parquet floor or the Cannage motif reinterpreted on large wooden panels.

The store, dominated by white, gray, gold and a touch of coral tones, now comes with a 7-meter-tall atrium where the leather goods lines, shoes, accessories, jewelry and watches are displayed.

Related Galleries

Each floor is connected by a giant staircase, with a suspended artwork by the Sawada Design studio hanging in the middle.

The giant staircase inside the Dior store at Ginza Six.

The new boutique also features artwork by prominent Japanese artists. The two mural frescoes constellated with cherry blossom flowers at the entrance were specially produced by the painter Daisuke Ohba, while holographic and hypnotic pieces by artist Mariko Mori are hung on the wall.

A canvas from the series “A Bird in Its Existence” by Kazumi Nakamura, as well as a composition signed by Yuki Ishikawa can be found among the men’s and women’s collections. A painting by Gioele Amaro is displayed in the private salon.

Café Dior by Ladurée.

The flagship also comes with a Café Dior by Ladurée on the fourth floor, where the chairs are covered with Dior’s houndstooth motif in beige, black and pink, while the brand’s Cannage motif can be found on the tableware.

Besides a fusion-style menu, Ladurée offers macarons in flavors exclusive to Café Dior by Ladurée, such as tonka bean, orange blossom with almond and pink grapefruit.

Dior Unveils Renovated Ginza Store and

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Dior Unveils Renovated Ginza Store and

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Dior Unveils Renovated Ginza Store and

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Dior Unveils Renovated Ginza Store and

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Dior Unveils Renovated Ginza Store and

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Dior Unveils Renovated Ginza Store and

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Dior Unveils Renovated Ginza Store and

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Dior Unveils Renovated Ginza Store and

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Dior Unveils Renovated Ginza Store and

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Dior Unveils Renovated Ginza Store and

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Dior Unveils Renovated Ginza Store and

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Dior Unveils Renovated Ginza Store and

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Dior Unveils Renovated Ginza Store and

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Dior Unveils Renovated Ginza Store and

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Dior Unveils Renovated Ginza Store and

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Dior Unveils Renovated Ginza Store and

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Dior Unveils Renovated Ginza Store and

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Dior Unveils Renovated Ginza Store and

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Dior Unveils Renovated Ginza Store and

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Dior Unveils Renovated Ginza Store and

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Dior Unveils Renovated Ginza Store and

Hot Summer Bags

Dior Unveils Renovated Ginza Store and

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Dior Unveils Renovated Ginza Store and

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Dior Unveils Renovated Ginza Store and

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Dior Unveils Renovated Ginza Store and

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Dior Unveils Renovated Ginza Store and

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Dior Unveils Renovated Ginza Store and

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Dior Unveils Renovated Ginza Store and

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Dior Unveils Renovated Ginza Store and

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Dior Unveils Renovated Ginza Store and

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Dior Unveils Renovated Ginza Store and

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Dior Unveils Renovated Ginza Store and

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Dior Unveils Renovated Ginza Store and

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Dior Unveils Renovated Ginza Store and

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Dior Unveils Renovated Ginza Store and

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Dior Unveils Renovated Ginza Store and

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Dior Unveils Renovated Ginza Store and

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Dior Unveils Renovated Ginza Store and

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Dior Unveils Renovated Ginza Store and

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Dior Unveils Renovated Ginza Store and

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Dior Unveils Renovated Ginza Store and

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Dior Unveils Renovated Ginza Store and

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Dior Unveils Renovated Ginza Store and

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Dior Unveils Renovated Ginza Store and

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Dior Unveils Renovated Ginza Store and

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Dior Unveils Renovated Ginza Store and

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad