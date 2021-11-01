×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday’s Digital Daily: November 1, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Bridal Designers and Retailers Rev Up for More Weddings

Fashion

Brunello Cucinelli Speaks at G20 Meeting in Rome

Beauty

Jay-Z Testifies in Court as Parlux Saga Continues

10 Documentaries to Watch in November 2021

This month is seeing the debut of two “Tiger King”-related specials, as well as documentaries on politics, space travel and drug lords.

10 Documentaries to Watch in November
Carole Baskin in "Tiger King." Courtesy of Netflix

A range of documentaries and docuseries are debuting this month, covering such topics as politics, space travel and drugs, as well as the early pandemic phenomenon, “Tiger King.”

“Tiger King,” the hugely popular series that captivated viewers at the beginning of the pandemic, is back for its second season on Netflix. The docuseries focused on eccentric zookeeper, Joe Exotic, who was sentenced to 22 years in prison for trying to hire two hit men to kill animal rights activist, Carole Baskin. Baskin is also getting her own documentary special this month on Discovery+, showing the activist investigating any animal trafficking and abuse that is taking place at the Big Cat Rescue property.

Here, WWD looks at 10 new documentaries and docuseries to watch in November 2021. Read on for more.

Related Galleries

“Space Titans: Musk, Bezos, Branson”
Stream on Discovery+ on Nov. 4

10 Documentaries to Watch in November 2021: Netflix, HBO Max, Discovery+
Oliver Daemen, Mark Bezos, Jeff Bezos and Wally Funk in a post-launch briefing where they discussed their flight experience aboard the Blue Origin New Shepard rocket. AP

Produced in association with the Washington Post, the new special gives an in-depth look at the year’s monumental space travel by billionaires Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Richard Branson.

“Dear Rider”
Stream on HBO Max on Nov. 9

10 Documentaries to Watch in November 2021: Netflix, HBO Max, Discovery+
Jake Burton Carpenter Courtesy

The documentary film takes a closer look at the life of Jake Burton Carpenter, the snowboarding pioneer and founder of snowboarding brand Burton, who died in 2019. The film includes interviews with Carpenter’s family, friends and snowboarding icons, such as Shaun White. It will also be narrated by Carpenter’s close friend, Woody Harrelson.

“Mayor Pete”
Stream on Amazon Prime Video on Nov. 12

10 Documentaries to Watch in November 2021: Netflix, HBO Max, Discovery+
Democratic presidential candidate former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg (right) on stage with his husband Chasten Buttigieg at a primary night election rally in Nashua, N.H. AP

“Mayor Pete” follows U.S. Secretary of Transportation, Pete Buttigieg, during his 2020 presidential campaign. The documentary film focuses on Buttigieg’s marriage to husband Chasten Buttigieg, the inner workings of his campaign and his win in Iowa.

“The World According to Jeff Goldblum”
Stream on Disney+ on Nov. 12

10 Documentaries to Watch in November 2021: Netflix, HBO Max, Discovery+
A still from “The World According to Jeff Goldblum.” Courtesy of Disney+

The second season of Jeff Goldblum’s docuseries is returning, with the actor uncovering the secrets behind several topics he’s passionate about, such as magic, fireworks, monsters and motorcycles.

“Carole Baskin’s Cage Fight”
Stream on Discovery+ on Nov. 13

10 Documentaries to Watch in November 2021: Netflix, HBO Max, Discovery+
Carole Baskin AP

Prior to the second season of “Tiger King,” Discovery+ is putting the spotlight on Carole Baskin, who stars in the two-part docuseries that shows the animal rights activist investigating any animal trafficking or abusive treatment at her Big Cat Rescue property, which was awarded to her through the sentencing of Joe Exotic.

“The World’s Biggest Druglord — Tse Chi Lop”
Stream on Discovery+ on Nov. 14

10 Documentaries to Watch in November 2021: Netflix, HBO Max, Discovery+
A still from “The World’s Biggest Druglord – Tse Chi Lop” Courtesy of Discovery+

The documentary examines the rise and capture of Tse Chi Lop, one of the biggest druglords in southeast Asia, who went largely under the radar for more than a decade. He was ultimately arrested in Amsterdam in January thanks to an effort between more than 20 countries and organizations.

“Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness”
Stream on Netflix on Nov. 17

10 Documentaries to Watch in November 2021: Netflix, HBO Max, Discovery+
A still from “Tiger King.” Courtesy of NETFLIX

The second season of the hugely popular docuseries is returning, focusing on eccentric zookeeper Joe Exotic, who is serving 22 years in prison for trying to hire two hit men to kill animal rights activist, Carole Baskin.

“The Curse of Von Dutch”
Stream on Hulu on Nov. 18

10 Documentaries to Watch in November 2021: Netflix, HBO Max, Discovery+
A still from “The Curse of Von Dutch.” HULU

The docuseries examines Von Dutch, one of the most recognizable fashion brands of the early Aughts. The series looks into the brand’s rise and fall and the many people who tried to acquire the company.

“The Beatles: Get Back”
Stream on Disney+ on Nov. 25

10 Documentaries to Watch in November 2021: Netflix, HBO Max, Discovery+
A still from “The Beatles Get Back.”

The docuseries takes an inside look at the Beatles’ recording sessions in 1969 as they wrote 14 new songs in preparation for their first live concert in two years. The series includes footage from The Beatles’ last live performance as a group at their rooftop concert on London’s Savile Row.

“Cusp”
Watch on Showtime on Nov. 26

10 Documentaries to Watch in November 2021: Netflix, HBO Max, Discovery+
A still from “Cusp.” Parker Hill & Isabel Bethencourt

The Sundance Film Festival Award-winning documentary follows three teenage girls in a small military town in Texas and examines what it’s like growing up in a culture of toxic masculinity.

READ MORE HERE:

17 New TV Shows, Movies and Documentaries to Watch in November 2021 

Who Are the Real-life Characters in the ‘House of Gucci’ Movie? 

Everything to Know About the ‘Spencer’ Film 

10 New Documentaries to Watch in

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

10 New Documentaries to Watch in

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

10 New Documentaries to Watch in

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

10 New Documentaries to Watch in

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

10 New Documentaries to Watch in

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

10 New Documentaries to Watch in

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

10 New Documentaries to Watch in

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

10 New Documentaries to Watch in

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

10 New Documentaries to Watch in

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

10 New Documentaries to Watch in

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

10 New Documentaries to Watch in

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

10 New Documentaries to Watch in

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

10 New Documentaries to Watch in

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

10 New Documentaries to Watch in

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

10 New Documentaries to Watch in

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

10 New Documentaries to Watch in

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

10 New Documentaries to Watch in

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

10 New Documentaries to Watch in

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

10 New Documentaries to Watch in

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

10 New Documentaries to Watch in

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
10 New Documentaries to Watch in

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

10 New Documentaries to Watch in

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

10 New Documentaries to Watch in

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

10 New Documentaries to Watch in

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

10 New Documentaries to Watch in

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

10 New Documentaries to Watch in

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

10 New Documentaries to Watch in

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

10 New Documentaries to Watch in

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

10 New Documentaries to Watch in

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

10 New Documentaries to Watch in

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

10 New Documentaries to Watch in

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

10 New Documentaries to Watch in

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

10 New Documentaries to Watch in

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

10 New Documentaries to Watch in

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

10 New Documentaries to Watch in

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

10 New Documentaries to Watch in

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

10 New Documentaries to Watch in

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad