10 Documentaries to Watch in November 2021

A range of documentaries and docuseries are debuting this month, covering such topics as politics, space travel and drugs, as well as the early pandemic phenomenon, “Tiger King.”

“Tiger King,” the hugely popular series that captivated viewers at the beginning of the pandemic, is back for its second season on Netflix. The docuseries focused on eccentric zookeeper, Joe Exotic, who was sentenced to 22 years in prison for trying to hire two hit men to kill animal rights activist, Carole Baskin. Baskin is also getting her own documentary special this month on Discovery+, showing the activist investigating any animal trafficking and abuse that is taking place at the Big Cat Rescue property.

Here, WWD looks at 10 new documentaries and docuseries to watch in November 2021. Read on for more.

“Space Titans: Musk, Bezos, Branson”

Stream on Discovery+ on Nov. 4

Oliver Daemen, Mark Bezos, Jeff Bezos and Wally Funk in a post-launch briefing where they discussed their flight experience aboard the Blue Origin New Shepard rocket. AP

Produced in association with the Washington Post, the new special gives an in-depth look at the year’s monumental space travel by billionaires Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Richard Branson.

“Dear Rider”

Stream on HBO Max on Nov. 9

Jake Burton Carpenter Courtesy

The documentary film takes a closer look at the life of Jake Burton Carpenter, the snowboarding pioneer and founder of snowboarding brand Burton, who died in 2019. The film includes interviews with Carpenter’s family, friends and snowboarding icons, such as Shaun White. It will also be narrated by Carpenter’s close friend, Woody Harrelson.

“Mayor Pete”

Stream on Amazon Prime Video on Nov. 12

Democratic presidential candidate former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg (right) on stage with his husband Chasten Buttigieg at a primary night election rally in Nashua, N.H. AP

“Mayor Pete” follows U.S. Secretary of Transportation, Pete Buttigieg, during his 2020 presidential campaign. The documentary film focuses on Buttigieg’s marriage to husband Chasten Buttigieg, the inner workings of his campaign and his win in Iowa.

“The World According to Jeff Goldblum”

Stream on Disney+ on Nov. 12

A still from “The World According to Jeff Goldblum.” Courtesy of Disney+

The second season of Jeff Goldblum’s docuseries is returning, with the actor uncovering the secrets behind several topics he’s passionate about, such as magic, fireworks, monsters and motorcycles.

“Carole Baskin’s Cage Fight”

Stream on Discovery+ on Nov. 13

Carole Baskin AP

Prior to the second season of “Tiger King,” Discovery+ is putting the spotlight on Carole Baskin, who stars in the two-part docuseries that shows the animal rights activist investigating any animal trafficking or abusive treatment at her Big Cat Rescue property, which was awarded to her through the sentencing of Joe Exotic.

“The World’s Biggest Druglord — Tse Chi Lop”

Stream on Discovery+ on Nov. 14

A still from “The World’s Biggest Druglord – Tse Chi Lop” Courtesy of Discovery+

The documentary examines the rise and capture of Tse Chi Lop, one of the biggest druglords in southeast Asia, who went largely under the radar for more than a decade. He was ultimately arrested in Amsterdam in January thanks to an effort between more than 20 countries and organizations.

“Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness”

Stream on Netflix on Nov. 17

A still from “Tiger King.” Courtesy of NETFLIX

The second season of the hugely popular docuseries is returning, focusing on eccentric zookeeper Joe Exotic, who is serving 22 years in prison for trying to hire two hit men to kill animal rights activist, Carole Baskin.

“The Curse of Von Dutch”

Stream on Hulu on Nov. 18

A still from “The Curse of Von Dutch.” HULU

The docuseries examines Von Dutch, one of the most recognizable fashion brands of the early Aughts. The series looks into the brand’s rise and fall and the many people who tried to acquire the company.

“The Beatles: Get Back”

Stream on Disney+ on Nov. 25

A still from “The Beatles Get Back.”

The docuseries takes an inside look at the Beatles’ recording sessions in 1969 as they wrote 14 new songs in preparation for their first live concert in two years. The series includes footage from The Beatles’ last live performance as a group at their rooftop concert on London’s Savile Row.

“Cusp”

Watch on Showtime on Nov. 26

A still from “Cusp.” Parker Hill & Isabel Bethencourt

The Sundance Film Festival Award-winning documentary follows three teenage girls in a small military town in Texas and examines what it’s like growing up in a culture of toxic masculinity.

