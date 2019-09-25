PARIS — From the “smash burger” at Dumbo in Pigalle to La DoubleJ’s pop-up store and Hassan Hajjaj’s first retrospective in France, there’s always something to see or do this ready-to-wear season.

• Sample the best of Israeli cuisine at Assaf Granit’s latest venture. Following the success of Balagan, the chef has just opened Shabour, a new restaurant in the 2nd arrondissement celebrating the beauty of Mediterranean products — think grilled squid coated in harissa, poached eggs with tahini or olive oil chocolate mousse. — Fleur Burlet

• Discover a new type of hamburger: the “smash burger.” At Dumbo in Pigalle, a new burger joint taking its name from the Brooklyn neighborhood. Here, the meat patty is pressed down on a sizzling plancha before being slid under two fluffy buns and coated in melted cheese. Hurry, though. Only 100 of these one-of-a-kind burgers are served each evening. — F.B.

• For a shopping fix, swing over to the Left Bank to visit the La Prestic Ouiston’s new store in the 6th arrondissement. Tucked in the heart of Saint-Germain-des-Prés, the first boutique from designer Laurence Mahéo displays the label’s fantastical prints in a chic, pink-and-orange-hued backdrop. There are silky fabrics, matte walls, fluid and tailored silhouettes, plus patterns and solids. Mastering contrasts is the brand’s forte. — Mimosa Spencer

• If you’re after a louder rendition of patterns, cross over to the Right Bank and sneak into Le Bristol Paris hotel for a browse of La DoubleJ’s pop-up store in the lobby. The vintage peddler-turned-fashion-label, founded by J.J. Martin, sells a mix of homeware and rtw pieces in bright colors and elaborate patterns curated by the Milan-based American designer. — M.S.

• There are more than yellow-and red grid patterns to Piet Mondrian’s oeuvre. This fall, Musée Marmottan Monet is displaying the lesser-known figurative works of the Dutch painter in a fascinating exhibition spanning 30 years of varied creations, including eye-catching landscapes and poetic portraits all the way from The Hague. — Anne-Aymone Gheerbrant

• Moroccan vibes can be felt at the Maison Européenne de la Photographie thanks to the colorful creations of London-based photographer Hassan Hajjaj that make up his first retrospective in France. The joyful and immersive experience sheds light on cultural issues through a wide array of media and objects, from videos to furniture, while also questioning the world of fashion in vibrant portraits. — A.-A.G.

• Give your face a workout at the new skin-care studio in the 2nd arrondissement by Seasonly, the digitally native, clean skin-care brand that changes according to the seasons. Here, two treatments are on offer: La Face Gym, a massage targeting muscles, and Face Glow, a massage that stimulates blood circulation. Reservations can be made through seasonly.fr. — Jennifer Weil

• If it’s more your body you’d like to tone, try out the new Avaton fitness and sport club in the 16th arrondissement. The three-story, 6,110-square-foot space has rooms dedicated to stationary bikes, boxing and yoga. A playroom houses vintage video games (think Pac-Man and Tetris) and foosball to let off steam, too. Here, a package of 10 day passes cost 350 euros, for those just in town for the shows not wanting to splash out for a year’s subscription. — J.W.