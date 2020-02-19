CHAMPOLUC, Italy — From luxury innerwear to luxury innkeeper.

Silvio Scaglia, the former owner of La Perla through Pacific Global Management and now chairman of Elite World Group, has invested in CampZero, a unique five-star venue billed as an active luxury resort. Based in Champoluc, in Italy’s Aosta Valley, CampZero is discreetly nestled in the woods at the foot of Monte Rosa, and boasts the only ice climbing wall in Europe, gleaming on one side of the hotel.

“CampZero is for those who want to enjoy all that the mountains can offer. I felt there was the need for a place where people could develop their passions,” says Scaglia, himself a passionate climber and skier. “I am not a hotelier and I wanted to position CampZero on the market with the right people to help organize tailor-made excursions, hikes and ski trips. I think there is nothing like it here.”

Built on a stretch of family land that covers 97,200 square feet, CampZero is meant for guests to “feel the nature. It’s a natural amphitheater and it’s a valley I love,” he explains. “This area is perfect not only for the ski slopes, but for trekking, bike rides, free ride, walks, fishing, fauna watching and golfing.” And heli-skiing for that additional adrenaline-fueled experience — and deeper pockets. A partnership with Jeep and a collaboration with the “Champoluc Driving Park,” a few steps away from the resort, contribute to the sports offer.

Both outdoor and indoor spas and a 25-meter indoor pool are available for less adventurous guests.

Scaglia relies on qualified alpine guides, including Rudy Perronet, a key member of the Monte Rosa search and rescue team. Perronet can help guests on their excursions, making sure they have the best equipment and training them on both the ice wall and the indoor rock climbing wall, which offers more than 35 routes.

CampZero opened in summer 2018 and Scaglia says it has performed very well since. So much so that he is working on an expansion, with the goal to double the space and to further expand its international reach. As it is, almost 90 percent of the guests are foreigners, from Scandinavia, Britain, the U.S., Russia, the Middle East and the Far East.

“CampZero is a container of passions,” enthuses Perronet, remarking that in April the resort will add yoga workshops.

To be sure, while clearly high-end, the hotel is low key with no signs of pomp. Fireplaces, durmast wood tables and bookshelves pepper the hall and cozy checkered sofas and armchairs invite conviviality.

Each of the 30 suites is designed like a chalet, covering two floors with floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the garden and the forest.

CampZero offers two restaurants, the fine dining Summit Restaurant, and the brasserie Cliffhanger’s Grill. There is also the Boulder bar and the Champagnerie, listing 1,200 labels. The spaces are all decorated with typical elements of the region, such as the “friendship grolla,” a special carved wood cup, for example.

The hotel is open from December to April and from June to September, but Perronet said the aim is to extend that to 10 months.